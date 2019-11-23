The City of Sedalia will be participating in Small Business Saturday next weekend in an effort to encourage people to support local businesses.
Small Business Saturday is a nationwide event sponsored by American Express which encourages residents to shop for their holiday gifts locally.
“It’s used to encourage people to shop locally and spend within their community rather than going online or to a larger city,” said city Planner/Downtown Specialist Raeanne Spears. “There’s a lot of data behind why you should do stuff like that — it keeps money flowing in your community because local businesses are more likely to donate to nonprofits, churches, local sports teams, and events. So they are the ones, the movers and shakers for community development. It’s a way to give back to them.”
The Sedalia Chamber of Commerce is co-sponsoring the local efforts. Executive Director Debra Andresen said one goal is to raise community awareness of the shopping opportunities in Sedalia.
“Many community residents may not realize the expanse of our retail and service establishments,” Andresen said. “Another (goal) is to help our local businesses to excel in our community.”
Tim Keele, owner of Two-Bit Barber Company, 404 S. Ohio Ave., emphasized the importance of choosing to shop at local spots. Keele said he thought people valued going somewhere where people know their name and a personnel connection is “really important.”
“I think it’s definitely the community, but it’s also just having a place that feels like you’re part of it…” he said.
“I’m a member of this community. I try to be involved…It’s just keeping things local I think is the biggest form of support. When you come to me and you spend $21 for a haircut, that puts Christmas presents under my tree, food on my table. It’s not a corporate thing. When you support a local business it just shows that you care about the people in your community.”
According to Keele, another way to support local businesses is by just talking about them, wearing their merchandise, or referring others to them. He said one of the biggest ways his company gets business is through word of mouth.
At City Hall, the city will be distributing "Sedalia Bucks," a coupon that can be redeemed at participating local businesses that grants customers access to deals set by the individual stores.
“It’s a coupon, but the vendor sets whatever limit they want with it,” Spears explained. “At one place it might be a dollar off of a haircut or it could be 5% off of your total. It depends on what the vendor wants to set. Also the vendor is not obligated to honor it, we give them the choice.”
Spears explained while there would be deals offered, the event’s purpose is to encourage supporting the local business community.
“It’s not about shopping,” Spears said. “It’s about supporting people who are supporting your community. It shouldn't be about, ‘Hey if I go here I get 5% off.’ It’s about making a conscious effort to instead of going to a bigger city or going online and buying a crockpot versus maybe a store here that has a crockpot. That money that you're spending on that crockpot is going to stay here. If you bought it online you’re paying for all of these shipping charges and other stuff that’s not keeping your funds in your community.
“It’s a way for people to vote with their dollar,” she continued. “Invest in what means something to them. If their community is something that means something to them then they need to invest in these people that are investing in them.”
For the eco-conscious, shopping locally is also a way to cut down on the CO2 emissions a long drive to a large city can produce, according to Spears. Shoppers will also cut down on the products used for shipping products that are shipped from online retailers.
Spears said the event and Sedalia Bucks are not for retail shops. There are also shops that offer services, tattoos places, salons, and barber shops participating. The event is also not to discourage people from shopping at chains, but to shop at the chains located locally.
“We’re trying to say all of your holiday shopping can be done here (in Sedalia),” Spears said. “There’s no reason to go out of town. If you absolutely have to get something at a chain go to one, but go to ours.”
Sedalia Bucks will be redeemable at participating businesses from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Sedalia Bucks can be retrieved at City Hall, 200 S. Osage Ave.
