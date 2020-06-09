During its last meeting, the Sedalia City Council approved a historic preservation grant and financial assistance agreement with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the Victorian Towers District Survey as a part of the city’s revitalization efforts.
City Planner/Downtown Specialist Raeanne Spears said the grant entails an architectural survey of the Victorian Towers District, which includes some research to learn the legacy of each of the properties.
“The consultant that will do it will do it through archival research, looking through city directories and newspapers and any old records that they can find,” Spears continued. “Then also the second piece is photographic documentation. The consultant will take one or two photos of every single property and then give an architectural description of each.”
Spears said the survey will give the city the documentation needed to proceed with nominating the district for the National Register of Historic Places. The Victorian Towers District is not a formally recognized district but is known verbally as such by its residents, according to Spears.
“Basically it’s a set of 408 parcels that are located with the east/west boundary of South Park to South Moniteau and then the north/south boundary is one side of Third Street to the south side of Third Street to the south side of Seventh (Street),” she said.
Spears said the last survey she found that included some of the district was done in the mid-1980s on 95 parcels throughout downtown and the rest of the city. Thirty-seven of the properties were in the Victorian Towers District.
“In the meantime, in the Victorian Towers, one of these properties has been lost,” Spears explained. “I think 16 of the others throughout the rest of Sedalia, they have also been lost. So in the meantime between 1984 to now there’s been a lot of changes to these properties. Some of these have been surveyed but it may not be up to date. We need to know what’s there.”
The Historic Preservation Fund Grant for the Fiscal Year of 2020 comes through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ State Historic Preservation Office, which acts as a liaison between the city and the federal government, which provides the funding. It is a matching grant and the total expenses for the project are $24,087. The city is contributing $12,087 and the federal match is $12,000.
The survey is the first piece in getting the Victorian Towers District designated on the National Register of Historic Places, which will not affect the owners’ rights when it comes to their property, according to Spears.
“Not much will actually happen,” Spears said. “Pretty much being on the national register, there’s a lot of misconceptions. People think that the government will tell you that you cannot do what you want to do to your house. That you can only follow certain guidelines, that you can’t demolish the property, which is all not true.”
Spears explained it will not restrict the property owners’ ability to alter, manage or dispose of the property. It won’t require that the property be maintained, repaired or restored. Property owners don't have to do anything they don't want to do to their building and it will not require public access to their private property. The designation also will not be able to happen if the majority of those property owners object to it.
“There are some benefits and so some of these lie within education and eligibility for specific grants or tax credit,” she said. “They do foster pride. The biggest one, there is a proven link between increased property value, significantly faster appreciation and the entire housing market as a whole when they are listed within a district.
“Really what this does is it is something to be proud of, something to really get people excited,” she continued. “More so it’s something that’s going to increase the property value of their homes if they ever decide if they want to sell.”
Spears said since the department has not chosen who will be doing the survey yet, there is not a concrete timeline. The goal is to have the firm chosen by August and approved by the city council in September. Staff hopes to have the survey completed and the application submitted to the State Historic Preservation Office by May 2021, although this could change depending on the firm.
When the surveyors start, Spears said people probably will not notice them.
“Half of it is doing the archival research, most of that will be done probably in the public library and online,” she said. “Most of the time they'll be researching and then they need one or two photos for documentation.”
Once the schedule for taking photos of properties is decided, Spears said she will make that information available to the public.
