With many changes happening in downtown Sedalia, some residents have questions about the future of the Central Business and Cultural District Board.
Changes within the last year include the City of Sedalia taking over more responsibilities downtown and the formation of the Sedalia Downtown Alliance. With so much on the move downtown, several residents want to know where that leaves the CBCD, which city staff says will stay the same.
“So they’re an advisory board to council, they make recommendations for the budget and then as an employee for the city, I enact things in the spirit of the budget they set that’s established by city council,” City Planner/Downtown Specialist Raeanne Spears said.
“So DSA right now, it’s more or less a coalition. It isn’t super solid right now but the focus is really broad so it’s all of downtown, uniting stakeholders, stuff like that. Bringing the necessary people together whereas CBCD has a more narrow focus with funding.”
Spears explained the city, by state statute, cannot legally change what the board does and the board will continue its duties. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw explained the CBCD board makes recommendations to the Sedalia City Council regarding how the Central Business and Cultural District’s money is utilized, however, the money can only be utilized in the defined district.
“That district doesn’t encompass the whole downtown,” Shaw said. “So there’s going to be a whole lot of overlap. It’s going to be a lot of the same players, those kinds of things but that board in and of itself, that’s their focus is how to spend those funds.
“The coalition we’re trying to build is really just about bringing all of the stakeholders together and figuring out how is the best way to that with a much larger focus if you will,” he continued. “More of an umbrella of how do you get the best out of downtown? Part of that is going to be how do we utilize those funds the best? That’s where you get a lot of overlap…They have different roles to play.”
Community Development Director John Simmons said the CBCD board is judiciary oversight while DSA is focused on creating ideas and vibrancy in downtown.
“DSA is just a way to talk about it,” Shaw said. “It’s really more of a concept or a coalition. It’s not really an organization, it’s not a board, it’s just a way to talk about, ‘How do we bring stakeholders together? How do we bring everybody together? How do we talk about ideas?’ Those kinds of things.”
Spears said there would be some overlap because the CBCD is in downtown. The people who sit on the CBCD board are downtown stakeholders so Spears said DSA would frequently be “utilizing the same pool of people.”
“It’s no different than someone who serves on the CBCD board that has a business downtown but also belongs to the chamber,” Shaw said. “When they’re at a chamber meeting it’s a different focus, it’s a different approach but there’s a lot of overlap. What’s good for the chamber is good for downtown and vise versa.”
Simmons explained while the CBCD board is limited by how it can spend district funds because of statutes, DSA will be able to work on projects which don’t overlap with CBCD. Spears gave the example of a downtown individual wanting to utilize the CBCD’s facade program.
“They could only have a facade grant if they lie in the CBCD district,” Spears explained. “So let’s say a downtown stakeholder that’s outside of the district, they want to do something with their building.
“I can’t issue a facade grant but I can begin the process for them to get federal rehabilitation tax credit and it’s a very similar process,” she continued. “We have things that are very beneficial for the people that lie within CBCD but we’re able through DSA to encompass all of downtown.”
Shaw said staff hopes individuals downtown will start seeing an improvement with the city taking a more proactive approach when it comes to downtown and collaborating more.
“If we’re doing our jobs right they’re going to see improvement as opposed to no change,” Shaw said. “It never was that we wanted to get rid of them (CBCD board), it’s we wanted to build upon what we have.”
Simmons said it is about layering what the city has to utilize and showing the city is invested in downtown.
“It’s that we’re truly invested and city council understands that the big citywide budget covers downtown too as well as other parts of town,” Simmons said. “We strive to make this the best place to land your business. We strive to make this attractive to companies that want to put their manufacturers here. We can’t do that without a strong downtown. That’s critical, so is housing, so are these other issues. I think the city has woken up to, we’re more than just the CBCD, we’re assisting as a city and the bigger picture.”
