The City of Sedalia Water Division continues to work on the 2018 Water Improvements Project with most of the large water mains already installed.
According to a City of Sedalia press release, the majority of the large water mains, 8- to 10-inch lines, have been installed in the area. The remaining large water mains to be installed during the first part of October are located along West Second Street, West Fourth Street and West Seventh Street between South Moniteau Avenue and South Ohio Avenue.
“We’ve got 11 blocks of (8- to 10-inch) pipe left and then it’s all service connections after that,” Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey told the Democrat. “It will be a service line from the main that was installed, the new big pipe, up to the meter pit. That is the only thing that is the city system, anything on the house side of the meter belongs to the property owner.”
The work will then involve flushing, sterilizing and testing the new mains to prepare for tying the new mains into the water distribution system and then to residences.
“We flush the pipes. We sterilize the pipes. We test for anything in the pipe before the pipe is ever connected to the water system. There’s a whole process that is gone through,” she said.
“People think if you just get the pipe in you don't have to worry about it. No, it’s been in storage somewhere so it really doesn't make a difference, it all has to be flushed, sterilized, tested before it’s placed into service.”
Less heavy equipment will be in the area as the boring of the large mains is completed, according to the press release. The large holes where mains were installed will begin being filled, the areas leveled and re-seeded to establish vegetation and sidewalks restored. The same number of construction workers will be in the area as work is done on the installation of service lines between the new mains up to the meter serving each home. They work 10-hour days Monday through Thursday and use Friday as their rain day.
Ardrey said residents have expressed concern about children participating in Halloween activities in the area. The contractor and city are working to have the majority, if not all, of the large holes filled by Halloween. The city’s water division staff and the contractor will also work together to make safety a top priority for the holiday.
“We are hoping that the majority of those holes are gone by the time Halloween is here. The goal is to have all the large pipe, the 8- and 10-inch pipe, in the ground before Oct. 31…” Ardrey said.
“The two or three days before Halloween, if we’ve got anything open, we’ll go around and make sure that it’s battened down as much as it can be before we have to worry about kids being out around Halloween.”
The department is planning for the construction and installation of the water mains and service lines to be completed by the end of November.
“Everything in the street and the big bore pits are supposed to be gone by Nov. 15. I originally set that in the contract because you normally have your street buttoned up around the 15th of November before Thanksgiving when you think snow might start flying because we can’t do snow plowing if we have holes in the street or if we’ve got broken curbs,” Ardrey explained.
“... So far nobody has told me that they are running behind on anything so we expect that date to be firm. They’ll still be doing service connections as long as weather permits. That could go on up to probably January.”
Ardrey explained the service line connections use “basically a 4-foot hole on the property” to connect the main to the property’s lines.
According to the press release, from Sept. 30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2, West Fourth Street is scheduled for work just east of the intersection at South Quincy Avenue in the eastbound lane. The block of West Fourth Street will be restricted to one lane of traffic with heavy equipment and workers in the area as a water main is installed.
Drivers will want to avoid the area if possible and use an alternate route to avoid delays.
Work may be delayed due to inclement weather, according to Ardrey. The replacement of all sidewalks and restoration of vegetation may be delayed until spring dependent on weather conditions as well.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 660-827-3000 ext. 1166.
