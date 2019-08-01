A piece of Sedalia history was recently donated to the city, with plans to restore it in the works.
Missouri Pacific caboose 13757 has been placed on the tracks at Katy Depot after the city of Sedalia accepted its donation from Wayne and Gayle Lamb.
The 13 caboose series were built by the Missouri Pacific Railroad (MoPac) in De Soto, Missouri, and were finished in Sedalia from 1977 to 1978. The cabooses are a “platform type bay window caboose” and were used as road cabooses, according to Community Development Director John Simmons. The 13 caboose series are smaller in size because they did not need the same space and furnishings that older cabooses did.
Wayne Lamb bought the caboose roughly 25 years ago at the Missouri State Fairgrounds where he was buying other pieces of equipment.
“They sold a whole bunch of these cabooses and it got to the last one and I heard the auctioneer say, ‘There’s been not one local person bought a caboose. They let every one of them go and they're all going out of town’...” he recalled.
“I didn’t want to see that last one not stay in Sedalia...‘I thought well that ain’t right. One of these out to stay here in Sedalia.’ Since it was the last one I bid it up and bought it.”
Lamb bought two train tracks and set the caboose on them at Sedalia Steel, which he owned until his retirement last year. Lamb’s family has a long history with the MoPac railroad so the caboose’s preservation is important to them. After he sold the company, Lamb did not want to see anything happen to it.
Lamb contacted the city about the donation and the city looked into a location to place it, ultimately deciding on the Katy Depot.
“It made sense to land here (Katy Depot) because this facility is about the heritage of Sedalia where the other one wouldn't have been as well visited I don’t think,” Simmons said. “I think this, as a visitors’ center, lends itself to what we’re trying to do. That was the beauty of the partnership. The fact that the Heritage Foundation found merit in bringing it over here was big.”
The Heritage Foundation was in charge of facilitating the placement at the depot. The board believed the project reflected the Heritage Foundation’s interest in preserving and interpreting Sedalia’s railroads, according to Heritage Foundation Director Deb Biermann.
“We (the city and foundation) kind of came to the conclusion that the best way for that to be handled is the city would remain the owner and be responsible for caregiving and we would facilitate placement of it here at the Katy Depot,” said Biermann. “The property is owned by state parks and so our role was to facilitate getting the proposal written and submitted to the state and getting it through that process.”
“It sounds really easy to just move a caboose from out there to here and put it in place but when you are dealing with the state, there are a lot of hoops that you have to go through,” Heritage Foundation President Kyle Herrick added. “You have to give very clear instructions and say the city is going to get this back into some kind of condition, they’re going to maintain it and take care of it.”
The city is responsible for maintaining and restoring the caboose. Simmons said the first focus was getting the caboose to the depot and now they will focus on restoring the exterior. The last step will be restoring the interior and they are still looking for history on it.
“I got an email from somebody who has restored Missouri cabooses before and he knows the paint specification and he knows all about it. People just come out of the woodwork and say, ‘Hey, I want to help with it’,” said Simmons.
“That’s what we’re going to count on on this, is really a volunteer effort over the next few years to restore it to its original look as well as restore the interior as much as we can… I think what would be helpful on the interior is if anybody has photographs or knowledge of what that looked like inside, or blueprints even, it would help us chart a course. Hopefully we can get some example of what that looked like. Really use the space to show the MoPac history and that’s what the Lambs really want to focus on.”
Simmons said the ultimate goal is to use the caboose for school tours, visitors, and education. The city wanted to get involved with the project to help restore a piece of Sedalia’s history for the public.
“I think it’s ensuring that Sedalia heritage is preserved and presented to the public so people have an understanding of the community’s reason for being and its growth. Show where we came from because so many of the residents of Sedalia worked for the railroad,” Simmons said. “Each piece we lose is lost forever. We wanted to get another piece saved and presented.”
The Lambs are happy with the city’s placement, plans to restore, and plans for the use of the caboose.
“Those kinds of things, they last forever… Those will keep on giving and giving year after year,” Lamb said. “Maybe someday my grandchildren will walk over there and say, ‘Wow, my grandpa was a part (of that).’”
