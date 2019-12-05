The City of Sedalia Street Department is repairing a sidewalk downtown after it was decided it was a “public safety issue.”
According to Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey, the city started looking at the older sidewalks outside of Coach’s Sports Bar and Grill on South Lamine Avenue and East Third Street after getting complaints about the sidewalks cracking and buckling.
“We went over when we got complaints about the sidewalk being offset and basically discovered that none of that area (under it) had been filled,” Ardrey said. “There was every potential that somebody could have been walking across that sidewalk and found themselves at the bottom of a 10-foot hole.”
Ardrey explained the department discovered whoever had done the sidewalk before had not filled in coal chutes or a stairway before putting sidewalks over them. Instead, they had placed some small metal pipes over them (several of which were breaking), packed an inch or two of dirt over that, and then put in the sidewalk, which was embedded to the building.
“We don't know exactly how far back this goes,” she said. “I will tell you this is not rebar this is just pipe so that sidewalk has probably been in place 30, 40, 50 years. How they made the decision on how to fix it, we don't know. As we come across these we fill them in and we make sure that it won’t be a problem in the future.”
Ardrey explained the city had a structural engineer look at the Coach’s building to make sure the city taking out the faulty sidewalk would not disrupt the building.
“We had to do a structural before we could pull the sidewalk out because on these old buildings sometimes you can take the sidewalk out and the building will collapse...” Ardrey said. “He found that the building was sufficient to remove the sidewalk without additional controls in place.”
Ardrey said the crew found a door at the end of the stairway with a door and small room behind it, still intact.
“None of them could figure out exactly what that room was used for,” Ardrey explained. “We wondered if it was for coal storage. It’s possible that if you go back through the history of the building you could find it...Any time we dig in the ground we’re not quite sure what we’ll find. It’s interesting to see what these facilities looked like before."
Ardrey said the department had seen a lot of questions as to why the sidewalk got moved to the top of the list for replacement and answered it came down to public safety.
“We're taking care of the stairway that was under the sidewalk and we’re taking care of the coal chute and then that area should be safe,” Ardrey said. “We were worried that there’s lots of residential buildings going up in that area. There’s lots of children playing. You don't want to have a sidewalk collapse and have anyone hurt. It was time it was done…
“I would like to have money for sidewalks and we don’t,” she continued. “I don't want people to think that we’re ignoring that we’ve got a sidewalk problem. It’s just figuring out how to do it, but when we have issues like this come up they will bounce to the top simply because its a public safety issue...We’re trying to make sure we use the money in the right way in the right order.”
Ardrey said the city was only fixing the faulty sidewalks near Coach’s. The stairway and coal chutes were filled with an aggregate (rock) fill and the concrete should be put in by the end of the week, weather dependent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.