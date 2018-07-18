The Sedalia Public Works Department will be spraying for mosquitoes and flies between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m. in the areas bordered by the below listed streets or the city limits on Friday, July 20. The spraying is weather-permitting with rain resulting in rescheduling:
West Broadway Boulevard south to the south city limits and from the west city limits to South Limit Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.