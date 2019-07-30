The City of Sedalia will start renovations and improvements on the Sedalia Municipal Building near the end of the Missouri State Fair.
During its last special meeting, the Sedalia City Council approved an agreement with Septagon Construction Co. Inc. for $410,500 for improvements to council chambers, court clerk and conference areas, the finance department, and other areas. Improvements that Community Development Director John Simmons said will encourage more interdepartmental communication.
“This renovation is all about efficiently in government. How to provide better services in one location...It’s basically the last phase of city hall renovations that we started in 2010,” Simmons said.
Several department locations within the city will be moved for efficiency. Walls will be moved and new workspaces will be created, according to Simmons. The Sedalia Police Department dispatch area in the basement will be enlarged to accommodate the city/county central dispatch. The Sedalia Water Department will move into the Municipal Building from its location at 111 W. Fourth St. The IT department has already moved into the old police chief quarters.
“I go back in there where the police department was and have no idea how they (SPD) all fit into that space…” said Simmons. “We’re going to open it up and it’s going to be more efficient and useful for 2020 instead of 1973.”
Improvements will also be made for the court system with the creation of a municipal court lobby. It will allow for a more private area for those waiting for a hearing; currently citizens wait in the hallway area outside council chambers.
The court offices will be moved from underneath the stairs to the municipal court area and lobby. The finance department will expand by taking over the old court space.
Council chambers is another major renovation. The goal is to make the space more flexible and safe, according to Simmons. They will remove and replace all stationary seating and install better LED lighting. A better public address (PA) system will also be installed.
“New chair systems, as well as table systems will be installed that are flexible where we can do training. If somebody needed to do a conference in Sedalia we could do it at the Municipal Building, they can use the conference-type seating. We’re really making it a more flexible space, more comfortable,” Simmons explained.
The city will meet with the contractors and other city departments on Wednesday for a preconstruction meeting to discuss how to orchestrate all the movements and construction between the departments. One major point of discussion will be how they plan to work with the court system’s schedule.
“One of the things with taking the council chambers down is how to work around the court system because they have Wednesday courts,” Simmons said.
“Is it a system of, do your work between Thursday and Tuesday and still have useable room or do we create a court schedule that accommodates that room being down? We’ve got to work through that.”
The renovations will take place in phases, according to Simmons, and they hope to begin renovations around the end of the fair. The city’s target date for the completion of all phases is January.
