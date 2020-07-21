Sonic Drive-In announced two local drive-in teams qualified for the top 500 round in this year’s Dr Pepper Sonic Games, Sonic’s annual premier training program recognizing exceptional guest and operational service. During a span of five months, teams worked together through a series of trainings, quizzes and team-building challenges.
Dr Pepper Sonic Games is a training tool that motivates Sonic teams and recognizes team members on both individual and team levels. Sonic’s top 500 teams in the Dr Pepper Sonic Games were narrowed down from nearly 3,000 drive-ins participating in this year’s competition. The following local drive-in teams win prizes and advance to the Top 50 round:
• 300 N State St. in Knob Noster.
• 2800 S. Limit Ave. in Sedalia.
“We are incredibly impressed with the training success each of our qualifying teams have achieved to date during this year’s Dr Pepper Sonic Games,” said Kevin Knutson, senior director of operations training at Sonic Drive-In. “These drive-in teams are leading by example as they excel through a variety of trainings that are essential for making sure our guests have the best experience possible at Sonic.”
As the drive-in teams advance through the next three rounds of the Dr Pepper Sonic Games, they are working toward the gold, silver and bronze medals given to the top three drive-ins across the country. The final competition takes place at Sonic’s National Convention, where the Final 12 teams will receive an all-expense-paid trip to the highly anticipated event.
