The City of Sedalia received a $10,000 TRIM Grant through the Missouri Department of Conservation for the completion of a partial tree re-inventory along some street right of ways on public property and within city parks.
The contractor will begin data collection around mid-December for tree data from two areas with the boundaries of 11th Street to 16th Street between Quincy Avenue and South Lamine Avenue, U.S. Route 50 between South Lamine Avenue to the eastern city limits and city parks Housel, Liberty and Vermont.
The areas include roughly 1,950 public trees and the entire collection process should be completed by Feb. 28. The collection will include location, species, tree size, stems, condition, location rating, primary maintenance needs, secondary maintenance needs, risk assessment, risk rating and observations. The information assists the city in addressing maintenance needs and the removal of dead and decaying trees.
Residents will also be receiving a tree care calendar containing in their October utility billing information about the care of trees throughout the year and specific information on the Emerald Ash Borer and Oak Wilt Disease.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 660-827-3000 ext. 1166.
