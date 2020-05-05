Voters will have four choices, including Justin Hubbs, for two positions on the State Fair Community College Board of Trustees in next month’s election.
Hubbs, who ran for the board in 2016, also faces Richard L. Parker, Christopher Paszkiewicz and WyAnn Lipps in the June 2 municipal election. Board members Jerry Greer and Ron Wineinger decided not to seek re-election so two seats are up for grabs.
Hubbs spent 21 years working in retail, 17 of those years in management positions. He now works as a realtor in Sedalia. He also spent the last three years as a member of the State Fair Community College Foundation board.
“I learned a lot the last three years serving on the foundation board since my previous election attempt,” Hubbs said of why he decided to run for the board again. “There’s a lot going on at the college, there’s a lot going on in the community and I feel like there’s a really close connection there between the two. That really drove my motivation to run now.”
Last year, SFCC decided to move forward with the Olen Howard Workforce Innovation Center. The proposed $9 million facility will house the college and Career and Technology Center’s welding and precision machine programs.
“When the campaign was on the ballot four years ago, we needed it then so the need is absolutely there now,” Hubbs said. “I applaud the board, (President) Dr. (Joanna) Anderson, (Foundation Executive Director) Mary Treuner and the foundation, I think that was a complete work in progress to get us to where we are today on it. We can’t build it quick enough for the need.”
Hubbs said the future center could help with the college’s declining enrollment, a trend being seen at community colleges across Missouri. He said it’s also important to showcase to area businesses how SFCC can help their workforce.
“Yes, enrollment may be down, I think that is because as a country we’ve lost the technical side of that and we need to continue to educate that. The average age of a plumber or electrician is retirement age and you have nobody to replace them, that’s the avenue we need to keep attacking,” Hubbs said. “We’ve got to keep showing the benefit that we have low cost, quick turnaround on certificates, getting you trained, get you right in the workplace.”
While workforce development is a legislative priority for Gov. Mike Parson and SFCC continues to expand its offerings, Hubbs said the college should have an “equal blend” of workforce training and traditional programs. He cited SFCC’s partnerships with Central Methodist University, the University of Missouri and the University of Central Missouri as ways the college is helping students seeking two-year degrees.
“I think those partnerships are key … But again, our technical workforce development is so large right now and there’s such a high demand, we’ve got to make that our priority,” he said. “Look at the amount of businesses coming to the state of Missouri, look at the number of businesses that call the college looking for students from St. Louis, Chicago, Denver. It’s a large need but definitely don’t want to underestimate the general student too.”
Hubbs said employee compensation is something the board should look at consistently but that employee appreciation and understanding is just as important.
“If you don’t give your people the recognition when it’s due and you don’t give them the tools and resources, you’re not giving them the ability to do their job,” he said. “So yes, you always have to look at pay and how does it fit in the budget, how does it work out, what can we do, but I also think we can do a better job of not stretching our faculty so thin and really showing them the appreciation they deserve.”
Hubbs said he thinks the board and college could do a better job of highlighting SFCC on a local and state level. He said college officials need to make sure legislators in Jefferson City understand SFCC’s funding needs.
Hubbs said it’s important for SFCC to also highlight its extended campus at the Lake of the Ozarks. In June, Camdenton R-III School District voters will consider a proposal to annex the district into the Ozark Technical Community College taxing area. According to the Springfield News-Leader, voters must approve a tax levy of 20 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to join OTC.
The SFCC board issued a resolution in January opposing the annexation.
“(We need to ensure) we’re doing everything we can to educate the residents of that area that we are offering them a service for the last 36 years that they have not had to pay a tax on and now you’ve got the College of the Ozarks coming in to make that tax. I think that’s very vital too,” Hubbs said.
If elected, Hubbs said he plans to “be open-minded but also ask the tough questions.”
“I do feel like my experience through my career, my experience through the Foundation board and really the passion and drive I have for the community. I think those three things really light a fire to ensure we continue to grow the college, grow the community,” Hubbs said. “I’m going to go in there and put all those resources to use. This is a college I want to be around when my three girls come through and I think continued growth and development, ensuring we’re making the right choices will allow that.”
