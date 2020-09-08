Katy Trail Community Health has received NCQA Patient Centered Medical Home recognition at four of its primary locations, Sedalia, Warsaw, Versailles and Marshall.
The patient-centered medical home is a model of care that puts patients at the forefront of care. PCMHs build better relationships between patients and their clinical care teams. Approximately 13,000 practices (with 67,000 clinicians) are recognized by the NCQA.
Research shows PCMHs improve quality and the patient experience and increase staff satisfaction—while reducing health care costs. Practices that earn recognition have made a commitment to continuous quality improvement and a patient-centered approach to care.
Katy Trail Community Health is one of 29 community health centers in the state and 1,385 community health centers in the country. With locations in Sedalia, Warsaw, Versailles, Marshall and Ivy Bend, Missouri Katy Trail Community Health served more than 17,000 people in 2019. Katy Trail also provides school-based services to five school districts in the region. In 2019, community health centers provided primary care services to almost 30 million people nationwide.
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more-informed health care choices.
