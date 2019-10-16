Sedalia Mayor John Kehde has issued a proclamation naming Oct. 20-26 as National Business Women’s Week in Sedalia.
The proclamation states there are 62.7 million working women in the nation’s workforce. Additionally, 39% of employed women work in management or professional related occupations.
The Sedalia Business Women, an affiliate of the Business Women of Missouri, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, self-governing, member-supported organization, and empowers women to “Believe in the Power of Women,” according to the proclamation. The mission of the Sedalia Business Women is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information.
The city saluted the leadership of members of the Sedalia Business Women organization in their many fields of endeavor and service to the community during this observance of National Business Women’s Week.
Kehde urges all residents in the community to join in this salute to working women by promoting and encouraging the celebration of the achievements of all business and professional women as they contribute daily to economic, civic, and cultural purposes.
