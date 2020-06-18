Every time Sedalian Rick Womble drives his classic 1959 Triumph TR3 convertible, he knows his late brother, Larry Womble, is riding with him.
When Womble speaks of his brother Larry Womble, who had a master’s degree in safety science and worked at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, one can see the pride in his eyes. He told the Democrat this week he was totally surprised after his brother’s unexpected death Nov. 8, to find out the Triumph was willed to him.
Womble, who works as a custodian with Sedalia School District 200, said his brother showed him the title to the car last year and he saw his name on it. He said at the time he was “shocked,” but didn’t think any more of it until early this year.
“My sister-in-law called me (after Larry’s death) a few months later in February,” he noted. “(She said) I had my name on the title … and when I pulled the car out of the garage, she said it had been sitting there for 22 years.”
Womble began the process of cleaning the car. He said he took it all apart and put it back together again using metric tools. The bright orange car has all original hardware and only 36,909 miles on the speedometer.
Womble said his brother bought the car in 1975 from a place at Marshall Junction.
“And, after that Larry and Herb Moore owned a Triumph shop at Windsor, Missouri, between ‘75 and ‘80,” he added. “And, Larry and Herb Moore worked on it.”
He added his brother had the Triumph professionally painted in 1980 at the Lynn Adams Body Shop in Windsor.
Womble said he took auto mechanic classes at State Fair Community College in the early ‘70s and was known as the “buffer guy.” He recently returned to SFCC and is seeking a degree in auto mechanics. He used his expertise to buff the Triumph to a glassy shine.
“When I got out of college I buffed cars for customers (Womble Car Cleaning) and never had a complaint,” he noted. “When I fixed the Triumph, I buffed it all out. It looked like a brand-new car.”
Womble said he’s always had an interest in cars and spent 40 years racing on a go-kart circuit all over the area. He retired from racing in 2011 after four wrecks and more than 137 trophies.
Although Womble loved go-kart racing, he said his Triumph is not for racing. He wants to drive it gently, enter it in car shows, preserve its classic style and preserve the memory of his brother Larry.
