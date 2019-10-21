Expected colder temperatures bring a number of changes for outdoor living. With a forecast predicting possible frost this week and a colder than average winter expected, homeowners are working to weatherproof their living spaces.
While it may be considered a positive for some, colder temperatures and winter also mean a decline in the insect population.
On Monday, the Associated Press published information from a KCUR-FM report regarding a recent study indicating climate change could threaten hundreds of insect species in Missouri.
“A 2019 study by the University of Missouri at St. Louis examined 250 insect species whose populations plummeted after mid-spring frosts and summer droughts, decreasing as much as 95% for some species,” the report states. “The study, published in the science journal Frontiers, focused on insects that eat the leaves of white oak and black oak trees in Missouri. The findings concluded that cold periods in the spring could hurt caterpillars by disrupting their metabolism and killing off the young oak leaves they consume.”
Robert Marquis, a professor emeritus of biology at UMSL, told KCUR that although the study indicates populations eventually recovered, climate change contributes to more frequent droughts and spring frost.
"These kinds of events actually will eventually show a long-term decline of insect populations in Missouri," Marquis said in the report.
The decline is not just in insects considered to be “annoying” but also a decrease in beneficial insect populations, according to Missouri Department of Conservation media specialist Bill Graham.
“The No. 1 thing people can do to help beneficial insects is to plant native wildflowers, shrubs and trees,” Graham said. “From monarch butterflies and luna moths to various wild bees that help pollinate crops that feed people, all our native insects are adapted to native plants.”
Graham explained some insects are specialists in what plants they use and some are generalists and use a variety of plants. Most are not adapted to feeding on non-native species. “The insect larvae, such as caterpillars, will eat leaves, and the adults will visit flowers for pollen,” Graham noted. “Insects support other insect and wildlife populations, especially birds, and they serve the plant community by helping to pollinate flowers to produce seeds. Plant native wildflowers and the bees and butterflies will come.
“MDC has a variety of outreach programs to help people help insects because insects do help people and wildlife,” Graham said. “We help people who live in town use native plants in home landscaping. But we also work with acreage owners or farmers, too. We connect people with expertise and financial aid to add large, pollinator-friendly plantings to an acreage or farm. Some people are hoping to attract more wildlife. Others simply enjoy the butterflies and the flowers.”
Those interested in assistance from MDC’s Private Lands, Forestry, or Wildlife Divisions should contact their local Conservation Department office. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2W8v8QI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.