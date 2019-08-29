There is now something new to do at Clover Dell Park with the installation of a playground that is unlike any of the other parks in the city.
City officials, Parks and Recreation employees, Park Board members, and citizens attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new playground Wednesday night at Clover Dell Park.
“This is a destination playground. It’s a playground for all ages. I just went out here with my grandma and her and I could just play around here by ourselves as well. It doesn’t have to be just little kids. This is something for everyone...” Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple said in her opening statement. “It’s a great addition, it was one park where we did not have a playground at.”
The Park Board gave approval in October for the department to apply for a matching grant from GameTime with a max of $250,000, according to Epple. The grant was approved and 25% was used for a new playground at Housel Park, 109 E. Howard St., and the rest for a new playground at Clover Dell Park, 5301 W. 32nd St. Epple credits the department getting the grant largely because of its location next to the Katy Trail.
The Clover Dell playground includes an ADA complaint zipline and another “free” one, a saucer swing, inclusive swings, typical swings, baby swings, a spin, merry go round, balance beam, an ages 2 to 5 playground and an ages 5 to 12 playground.
“It has the larger playground which has monkey bars and lots of different things where it’s not just play, but it’s exercise as well. A bunch of climbing and a bunch of different activities they can do,” Epple told the Democrat.
“There’s the two playgrounds then there’s also equipment out there for all ages. You have the ‘merry go all’ is what they call it, basically, it is kind of like a merry go round but if you're in a wheelchair or if you're an adult, anyone can get into that. You can sit in it and you can use that. ”
When designing the playground, Epple said she was looking for something different than any of the other playgrounds in the city. She wanted a place where people would go and spend the day, somewhere both children and adults could enjoy.
“It’s really a playground for all ages. That was really the one thing that we wanted to hit...You’ll see that with all the different pieces of equipment, there really is something for everyone out at the playground,” she said.
“It’s kind of called in the parks world a ‘destination playground’ where people are coming to that park for that playground. That’s what we wanted to bring, is a playground that everybody can enjoy. When we designed it I was looking for features that I could do with my kids or my mom and dad could enjoy with the kids. It’s not just mom and dad just sitting on the sides on their phone while the kids enjoy the park. They can actually get in and be involved and participate with their children.”
Epple said they placed the equipment near the shelter so it has easy access to restrooms and the soccer fields. She said it gives parents the opportunity to watch one child play soccer while the other is playing at the playground.
The playground is open to the public and the shelter can be rented for parties. Epple said it is already booked for all of the weekends in September and October.
The Housel Park playground has been open for about six months and the department will host a ribbon cutting ceremony once the new shelter is installed. Epple said she expects it to be installed in a few weeks.
For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Department at 660-826-4930.
