Two Cole Camp businesses showcased their businesses and their experiences as business owners at Sedalia’s 1 Million Cups meeting at Lamy’s Wednesday morning.
The German Table and Wine, Woman & Song each offer unique experiences not often found in the Mid-Missouri area.
The German Table owner Sam Cole has been in the restaurant business since she was 13 and has worked as a waitress, dishwasher, hostess, various cooking positions and now restaurant owner. After working in another job for 16 years, Cole said missing the restaurant atmosphere and hearing people asking why Cole Camp no longer had a German restaurant gave her the idea to open the German Table.
“One thing that I kept coming back to (during her research) was if you’re going to open a restaurant, make sure there is a need in your community,” Cole said.
With not many German restaurants in the area and even in the state, The German Table has become a hit in the area after opening in 2012 with seating for 30 people. She has now expanded to a different building, seating 90 people with 12 staff.
The restaurant, 107 E. Main St. in Cole Camp, offers fresh, made from scratch German food including potato pancakes, Reubens, bratwursts, schnitzel, wurst entrees, apple dumplings and more.
“My menu consists only of German food...” Cole said. “We do five different kinds of schnitzel, five different kinds of sausages that I have shipped in from Usinger's in Wisconsin, then we have a couple of local ones here. I think when people come there, they expect to get German food…
“I think that the variety that we offer, there’s something there for everybody,” she added.
Cole said owning and operating a restaurant takes a lot of dedication. When asked how the COVID-19 pandemic affected her business, Cole said the restaurant closed for a while, then went to takeout orders and then shortened hours. The restaurant is still only open Friday and Saturday evenings.
“We were open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Cole said. “I’ve just stopped that for now until I know what’s going to happen at the end of the year. Then I might in the spring revisit opening up for breakfast and lunch.”
For now, Cole said her goal is to get back to where the restaurant was before COVID-19, and then she’ll look to the future.
Judy Smasal and Marsha Carey of Wine, Women & Song, 100 S. Maple St. in Cole Camp, said their business has four components: high tea luncheons, a boutique, Friday evening dinners and private parties by reservations and wine, beer and cocktails.
“I think Martin Luther said it best when he said, ‘Who loves not wine, women and song shall remain a fool’,” said Owner Smasal in her opening.
The high tea luncheons are served on three-tier servers, traditional English style, according to Smasal. Carey explained the luncheons consist of different teas, quiche, chicken salad sandwiches, biscuits, scones, cookies, faerie bites and more.
“We believe in when we have high tea luncheons that it is an experience, it is an event,” Smasal said. “So when women and men come to these events, we want them to enjoy it. We don’t want them to rush through it.”
The boutique features items made locally and in the United States, including clothing, quilted and embellished masks, jewelry, jams, pottery, teas and more.
“I made the move back in April to migrate more towards finding USA-made items,” Smasal said. “One of my greatest challenges was to find clothing in the USA. Surprisingly though, it’s there. We do still have manufacturers here in this county, in particular from Los Angeles.”
The business hosts Friday evening dinners twice a month and the menu changes for each dinner. Seats are still available for a pork loin dinner on Oct. 16 and a murder mystery dinner on Oct. 30 is already sold out. The business also offers a bar with beers, wines and cocktails available.
During the question and answer session, Smasal was asked what has been a curveball during her 26 years as a business owner. Smasal also owns and operates The Handel Haus in Cole Camp.
“(The biggest curveball) was changing economic times,” Smasal said. “The navigation through each. The recession, how to get through COVID. Those are probably my biggest challenges.”
During COVID, Smasal said Wine, Women & Song was shut down from mid-March to May 4. She said she used the time for painting, opening up the building, redecorating and researching vendors.
The German Table can be found online at www.thegermantable.com or by phone at 660-668-0019 and Wine, Women & Song can be found at https://bit.ly/3jAfbxs or by phone at 660-668-0122.
