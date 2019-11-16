COLE CAMP — A group of concerned Cole Camp citizens is working to improve conditions for animals in the area.
The Cole Camp PAWS Committee was formed less than two months ago after news broke that a Cole Camp woman was arrested by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on charges of animal abuse. The office received a tip from the Missouri Humane Society Animal Cruelty Task Force after Steven C. Woodington, 55, of Texas, had been arrested for animal cruelty. Woodington’s wife, Tiffany L. Woodington, 49, of Cole Camp, had been operating a not-for-profit animal rescue called All Accounted For in Benton County.
In September, officers arrived at Tiffany Woodington’s residence and found nearly 40 cats and dogs in “unimaginable condition,” according to a news release. More than 120 had already died. She has been charged with 10 counts of felony animal abuse and two counts of misdemeanor animal abuse.
A Cole Camp woman was arrested on charges of animal abuse after the Benton County Sheriff’s …
“(The committee) started because of the horrific abuse case here in town. Cole Camp is known as a very caring community — people here help out, they’re kind, for the most part our crime rate is very little,” said Judy Smasal, a Cole Camp business owner who helped organize the committee. “So when this came to our attention we were in a state of shock, thinking how could this happen in this community, realizing it happens all over.”
Smasal said several citizens decided it was “unacceptable” and wanted to begin an advocacy group to educate people about the humane treatment of animals, get programs in local schools about how to care for animals, and create safer, licensed animal boarding and grooming facilities.
“We have a very small animal shelter here in Cole Camp. It’s basically run and operated by one of our city personnel,” she said. “So we’d like to eventually grow and expand. What he has done is very nice and climate-controlled, but it’s just not very big.
“We want to help in any way we can to advocate shelter and humane treatment for the animals and to raise awareness of this event that happened and do what we can do to stop things like this from happening again.”
She said she’d also like to see harsher penalties and laws regarding animal abuse and is hopeful a committee member will take on that task. The committee is also looking to network with similar organizations to broaden efforts across Benton County.
Smasal said she sees a boarding and grooming facility as an important step in helping local animals because many citizens don’t have a friend or family member available to care for their pet while traveling. Having a safe facility would allow them to have peace of mind. She said there’s also a high demand for pet grooming in Benton County, with many citizens traveling outside of the city to have their pet groomed.
The first committee meeting attracted about 20 people and Smasal said she’s had numerous people contact her since along with dog trainers and those in the veterinary field. She said there’s “definitely an interest” in seeing the group achieve its goals.
“Right now it’s still in the groundwork stages,” Smasal said. “... We’re just wanting to advocate animal welfare.”
According to the group’s Facebook page, a board has been elected and the committee is pursuing its 501c3 status with the state of Missouri. Officers include Smasal as president, Vice President Taylor Prince, Secretary Francine Rolling and Treasurer Connie Gerken.
The next meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Handel Haus, 101 S. Maple St. in Cole Camp. The group will also be at Christkindlmarket from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 in downtown Cole Camp.
For more information, visit facebook.com/ColeCampPAWS.
