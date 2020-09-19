For Command Sgt. Maj. David Gail, serving his country has been his life for more than 33 years. Gail returned home late Thursday night from his third and perhaps final deployment.
Little did he realize when he departed for Kuwait nine months ago, the world and work he has known for most of his life would be affected by a pandemic.
Gail enlisted in the Missouri Army National Guard in 1987. During his tenure, he has served in several roles from Attack Helicopter Crew Chief to 1107th Aviation Group Command Sergeant Major.
“My first deployment was to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, my second deployment was to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, and this deployment was in support of Operation Spartan Shield,” Gail said via email. “My deployment to Iraq was 18 months, Afghanistan was one year, and Kuwait was nine months.
“I have always deployed in support of US Army Aviation,” he continued. “Army Aviation is a safe, efficient, and vital way to provide close combat air support to our troops and to transport Supplies and personnel throughout the Area of Operation.”
When Gail returned to his home in Hunter’s Ridge, the streets to his house were lined with hundreds of American flags and signs welcoming him home.
“The support from my neighbors and this community has been incredible,” Gail said Friday afternoon with his family outside his home. “It allows me to concentrate on my job because I trust everything will be alright here — it’s very comforting.”
Gail turned 59 during his most recent deployment. He added he has one year of service remaining before his retirement.
“When I retire in a year it will be a big change,” Gail explained. “In the military I am used to being part of something bigger. Now I am looking forward to reintegrating into my family.”
A large part of that is becoming reacquainted with his first grandchild, Briar, the daughter of Gail’s oldest child, Brianna (Gail) Harding, and her husband, Zachary Harding. When Gail left for Kuwait, Briar was eight months old.
According to Harding and her sister Kaslyn Gail, the family worried more during this deployment about their father because of the pandemic. They also sent “a lot more” pictures, group texts and FaceTime during their father’s deployment.
“I know it was hard on him,” Harding explained. “Briar would always tell him ‘Hi papa’ as soon as she would see him (on the screen).”
For Kaslyn Gail, a nurse at Bothwell Regional Health Center, the nine-hour time difference meant she could communicate with her father during their breaks.
“He would be up when I was working nights so we had the chance to talk,” Gail explained.
During this deployment, Gail’s mission was to provide Army Aviation Sustainment Maintenance throughout the whole Theater of Operation, meaning Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Egypt. There were 80 Missouri Army National Guard Soldiers spread over five locations sustaining Army Aviation throughout the Middle East.
According to Gail, the 1107th Theater Aviation Sustainment Maintenance Group from Springfield provides higher-level maintenance and supervises contractor support to all the deployed aviation units.
“The 1107th is one of only four TASMGs in the country and is well known for their expertise in all Army aircraft maintenance to include the AH64 Apache, the UH60 Blackhawk and the CH47 Chinook,” Gail explained. “When deployed units need sustainment beyond their level of authorized maintenance they request our support to complete very difficult and complex repairs. “The 1107th was also very busy loading and unloading aircraft from ships and large Air Force aircraft when helicopters were being transported in and out of the Area. 1107th would fold the blades of the aircraft and prepare them to be transported by sea or air.”
As the Command Sergeant Major, Gail serves as the senior enlisted advisor to the 1107th Aviation Group Commander. As a command team, they received orders and maintenance requests and decided who went where and when. Gail advises the Commander on all issues concerning the enlisted soldiers and represents the 1107th at all enlisted briefings concerning duties and responsibilities.
“The 1107th deploys on this mission every two years, but this mission was very different,” Gail said. “The operations in the Middle East are constantly changing and the pandemic made it extremely different.”
Gail explained the pandemic slowed travel within the theater, which caused operations to slow down.
“We remained busy but at a decreased pace,” Gail noted. “We also were required to wear masks and keep social distance as much as possible, which is hard for such a larger force on small bases.
“All amenities were closed, any barber shops, food vendors and gymnasiums were closed,” Gail said. “Anything where soldiers gathered was closed as a precaution to prevent spreading COVID-19.”
Dining facilities were carry-out only and soldiers were not able to exercise in groups.
“This made deployment life very isolating and difficult for the younger soldiers,” Gail remarked. “The Middle East environment with the extreme heat made wearing mask and social distancing very uncomfortable and presented many challenges.”
Those challenges continued once Gail and his unit arrived in the United States.
The 1108th TASMG from Mississippi, the replacement troops for Gail’s unit, were required to quarantine for two weeks before arriving in Kuwait.
When the 1107th returned to the U.S. at Fort Hood, Texas, they had to quarantine for two weeks before beginning their out-processing process. Quarantine at Fort Hood consisted of the 1107th being separated from other units and restricted to a small area with only a feeding tent and a small tent for exercising. The soldiers were monitored for any symptoms, including daily temperature checks.
No soldiers from the 1107th were diagnosed with COVID-19.
As Gail readjusts to life at home, he is looking forward to the time he will have with his wife, Cindy, and his family. His daughter Kaslyn is due to give birth to her second child, a son, in January.
“It was late last (Thursday) night when we got into Columbia,” Gail said. “I didn’t care what time it was — we were that close I just wanted to get home.”
Gail recalled when he was packing for his final deployment, Briar was “so little then she would fit in one of the bags, now I will get to spend more time with her and my family. I am a lucky man.”
