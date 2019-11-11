On a cold and snowy November morning, a grateful community paid their respects to the men and women who have given of themselves to protect the rights and freedoms of their fellow man.
More than 150 veterans and their families were present as the Smith-Cotton High School JROTC hosted its annual Veterans Day Ceremony Monday morning at the high school.
Guest speaker Lt. Col Keith Baranow of the United States Army began his remarks by thanking not only the veterans and active military personnel present but also their families, noting it is the love and support of families that fuel the desire of those who serve.
“Thomas Paine said, ‘Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must undergo the fatigue of supporting it,’” Baranow remarked. “Many of you here today have borne that burden and experienced the fatigue of waging war in order to bring about peace.
“To you, I say thank you for setting the example that inspired me and generations of others to raise our hands in service to this great nation,” he continued. “Veterans Day serves a very important purpose. It is the day we recognize not just those who have given their lives in war, but all those who have worn the uniforms of service. “
Above all, Baranow said it is a day to celebrate the choice one makes to serve their country.
Baranow noted the military “continues to become more and more isolated from the public to which it serves.
“With less than 1% of our population currently serving in the military, it is becoming all too common for people to have no real connection to the military or to anyone who is currently serving,” he said. “… I ask our veterans to share their story with others. Let your community know the real faces of military service.
“And for the community members, although it is always appreciated, I challenge you that instead of thanking a veteran or service member for their service, take it a step further and ask them about their service,” he added.
Throughout the ceremony, a number of fitting tributes were paid to those in attendance. The student body stood and waved American flags while the Smith-Cotton Choir sang the national anthem. Tribute songs for the branches of service were also sung while those representing each branch were asked to stand and be recognized.
“We are honored to be able to host one of many community events for Veterans Day,” SCHS Principal Wade Norton told the Democrat following the ceremony. “Sedalia comes through for our veterans.
“We hope the veterans in attendance and those watching online understand that we are in their debt for the service they provided for their country,” Norton added. “We also hope to build this level of respect in the next generations of Americans.”
Many of the veterans in attendance said they feel respect is present in the next generation.
“I have enjoyed coming to this program since the first time I attended,” Army E-5 (Ret.) Larry Brooks said. “The JROTC program has fostered and changed some of these kids –
they are just amazing and I wish we had this (JROTC) when I was in school.”
Sedalia School District 200 Superintendent Steve Triplett commended the student body and JROTC for the respect and honor paid to those in attendance.
"Sedalia is a community that respects its veterans, so it is natural for our JROTC program to annually pay tribute to veterans on this special day,” Triplett said. “While the JROTC cadets do a fantastic job organizing the breakfast and ceremony, Lt. Col. Cunningham and Sgt. Maj. Woods teach these students the importance of respecting those who have worn our nation's uniform; that helps the cadets understand the importance of the day and their role in it.”
It was Baranow who perhaps summarized the day best as he ended his remarks: “For all the veterans here today, thank you for raising your right hand, taking the oath and donning the fabric of our nation in service to others. I am truly honored to be a part of the special brother and sisterhood that comes with service to the greatest nation on this earth.”
