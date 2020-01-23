Members of the Sedalia community assembled to observe the 47th anniversary of Roe v. Wade Wednesday at the Pettis County Courthouse.
The Respect Life Observance was hosted by the Sedalia Chapter of Missouri Right to Life and featured Missouri Right to Life Executive Director Susan Klein.
Klein told the Democrat before the observance began that the decision to legalize abortion in 1973 was a faulty decision.
“At the time and even today we have ultrasound,” she said. “We need to go back and revisit that decision. Because, it’s clear that life in the womb is a baby, and you can see that from the beginning of life all the way through the stages of development.”
She added she believed women should be “fully informed about the decisions they make.”
“What we do is basically try to get the information to them,” she explained. “We do that in different ways.”
Klein said Missouri Right to Life uses a three-point approach through education, legislation and regulation.
“(Education) is to basically let people know and have the information so they can see the truth about when life begins,” she said. “We work on pro-life legislation to make sure that women
have the opportunity to be informed and have all the information they need before they make a decision.”
She added they also work on regulations for abortion facilities “to make sure women are getting good quality health care.”
“At Missouri Right to Life we also have political action committees,” she said. “Where we work to elect pro-life legislators. So, we run the full scope of making sure that citizens know the truth about life, whether that’s abortion or whether that’s end-of-life.”
Klein said current statistics show abortions are decreasing in Missouri.
“Missouri is a leader in the United States as far as passing pro-life legislation,” she added. “Because of that pro-life legislation abortion numbers in Missouri are going down.”
Missouri saw 2,910 abortions in 2018. That number dropped 54% for 2019 to 1,342.
“When women know the truth, they are choosing life for their unborn babies,” Klein said. “Obviously, Missouri’s the leader in that. In over 47 years we’ve had 61 million abortions in the United States. So, it’s still a concern for us.
“Our job is to save babies and protect women,” she continued. “And making sure they know the truth about the baby in the womb.”
Jan Bahner, who was representing Sedalia Chapter of Missouri Right to Life Chair Bonnie Diefendorf, was master of ceremonies for the event. Bahner said Diefendorf was on her way to the March for Life Rally to be hosted Friday in Washington, D.C.
Bahner spoke with the Democrat noting the reasons for her anti-abortion stance.
“My main focus is about reducing the number of abortions now,” she explained. “By helping women who might choose to save the lives of their children if they had resources to do so. Not just to give birth to the baby, but throughout the raising of that child.”
The Respect Life program also provided songs by Sacred Heart School students directed by Darrin Hartman and comments by Pettis County Eastern Commissioner Israel Baeza. The national anthem was sung by Liz Kehl, while the invocation was given by Pastor Seth Coridan and the benediction offered by the Rev. Jerry Connery of Jefferson City. Former state Rep. Stanley Cox led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
For more information about the Sedalia Chapter Missouri Right to Life, call 660-343-5773.
