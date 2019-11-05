Santa’s elves are busy in Sedalia as Community Santa begins taking applications this week.
Community Santa, a local nonprofit, has been part of the community for years, helping make the holidays a little brighter for families in need by supplying toys and books just in time for Christmas gifts. Carol McMillin, a Community Santa organizer, said the group is estimating to help about 1,000 kids this Christmas, about the same number of kids as the last few years.
Every child will receive a few toys based on the list given by parents, two new age-appropriate books, a comfort toy such as a stuffed animal, and items like gloves and hats. Each family will receive a game to play together.
“The biggest thing for us is, we feel like it’s not so much we’re giving toys to children as we’re giving them an experience over the holidays that is similar to their peers because it’s a very sad thing to think there are children who don’t have that joy, that moment of wow,” McMillin said. “We feel it’s just as important to feed the soul as the body. We don’t have the kind of money to help with rent or groceries, but we do have the wherewithal for those who are having a hard time to make the holidays a joyous occasion for their children and family.”
Applications can be turned in from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at Santa’s Workshop in the State Fair Shopping Center on South Limit Avenue. It will be closed Nov. 27-29 for Thanksgiving. The deadline is Dec. 6.
Parents must bring proof of Pettis County residency, proof of income and information on any aid they receive, and Social Security cards for each child. McMullin reminded parents to come with a few specific toy requests so the volunteers can personalize the gifts as much as possible.
Once all gifts are ready, parents are asked to come back to the workshop in mid-December, without their kids, to pick up a large black bag of goodies. McMullin said this allows parents to wrap the presents however they’d like for their own family, whether they be from Santa or from mom and dad.
Citizens will see red-capped jars at many local businesses to collect monetary donations for Community Santa while other businesses will have large boxes to drop off toys. Donations can also be mailed to Community Santa, PO 43, Sedalia, Mo., 65301.
“We make good use of the money that comes in,” McMillin said. “We’re very frugal and buy in bulk so we make the most of the money that comes to us. Walmart kickstarted us — as part of their grand opening they made a donation of $2,500 to get us started and we’re very appreciative of that.”
All types of toy donations are accepted, but McMillin said they receive lots of requests for building toys, such as Legos and blocks, and other hands-on toys and activities along with the traditional requests for dolls, bats, balls and cars.
“One thing that’s harder and harder to find are games because the price has really skyrocketed, so it’s hard for us to find games that hold the test of time. Even if it’s checkers, we want something you can get out next year, it’s not flimsy,” McMillin said. “We’d love to see games come in the door because that really helps with that family bond. We have found a great source for our books, we’re getting beautiful, wonderful books for a minimum amount of money, but games are hard to stay on top of.”
For those who want to give a little more, Community Santa offers the adopt a family program. Volunteers can match donors with their preferred size of family. McMillin said they have some parents who ask to be matched with a family that has children of similar ages to their own to offer a “tremendous learning experience for their own children.”
For more information, stop by the Community Santa Workshop in the State Fair Shopping Center or call 660-473-2408.
