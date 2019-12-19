The results are in with the Sedalia Fire Department barely coming out on top in the No Shave November competition for charity with the Sedalia Police Department, but the real winners are those who will be helped by the money raised.
In November it was announced the Sedalia Fire and Police departments would host a friendly competition to see who could grow the best mustache during No Shave November while raising money and awareness for the Sedalia area warming shelters.
“It’s a great charity,” Deputy Fire Chief Matt Irwin said. “Especially now, that money is going to be well used for people that need it and need to stay warm.”
SPD’s policy against facial hair was lifted for the month of November if an entry fee was paid. Female members of the department were allowed to wear jeans. Since SFD employees cannot have beards or goatees and can only have mustaches, police department members shaved down their facial hair to mustaches for the competition at the end of the month. Then each department chose their best two mustaches to go head-to-head with the other department.
Officers Larry Parham and Kylee Marshall, who donned a stick-on mustache, represented SPD and firefighters Matt Moulton and Tony Turner represented SFD. Donations were taken through GoFundMe pages and jars at the departments and various businesses. Sedalia Steak ‘n Shake and Dairy Queen offered to match the funds collected.
Ultimately the SFD pulled ahead in the competition, beating SPD by $5. SFD raised $1,851 and SPD raised $1,846. The total amount raised for the Sedalia warming shelters is even higher.
“By the time we’ve got what we’ve generated from entry fees, through the GoFundMe, all the jar collections and with Dairy Queen and Steak and Shake matching our funds it should be somewhere right around $7,600,” SPD Detective Kevin Klein said.
Both departments thought the competition went well and well exceeded their expectations.
“I think it went a lot better than any of us expected,” Klein said. “It was kind of a last-minute idea that we just ran with. We thought if we just collected a little bit of money from the entry fees from the fire department and police department we would have at least something as a donation...It just kind of grew and I think the GoFundMe was probably our biggest attribute to it and the businesses matching our funds. Then obviously the businesses allowing us to put the jars out.”
The contest brought out the friendly competition between the departments, according to Irwin. Some “shenanigans” even happened on the SFD side.
“Apparently myself, I think the fire chief and one other battalion chief actually gave to the cops fund,” Irwin said. “So there were some shenanigans played there that really kind of caused some turmoil over here (SFD) because they thought we were trying to support the police department. That was fun.”
Besides raising money for charity, the competition also acted as a morale booster for both departments, according to Klein.
“It was kind of just a nice, little break for everybody,” Klein said. “They kind of got a treat out of it if they donated to it and then I think the fire guys definitely did too.”
Irwin agreed with this.
“Mr. Moulton and Mr. Turner, they really enjoyed being the face of the department if you will and leading that charge, everybody enjoyed,” Irwin said. “It helped bond the guys I think because they had a common goal they were working for and it was a friendly competition…
“They’re actually looking forward to it next year,” Irwin continued. “They're trying to figure out ways to make more money so they beat the cops and go two years in a row...Us and law enforcement we have a very good, not even good, it’s a great working relationship. The guys get along. I think this just kind of helped the back and forth between the guys.”
Klein said the reactions from the community were positive. The department is looking for ways to improve the competition next year and get the community more involved.
“Now we have a good idea of what it can do and maybe get the community involved a little bit more in the competition side of it next year…” Klein said. “I know a lot of people participate in the No Shave November out there, so doing what we can to get more people involved and make it a fun event for everybody.
“We’re appreciative of everybody that got involved and the community made it what it was,” he continued. “We never expected it to excel like that. We’re definitely happy with the results.”
