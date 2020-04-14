It’s often said desperate times call for desperate measures and due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and since many bars and restaurants are closed, two companies are turning out-of-code beer into hand sanitizer.
Grellner Sales & Service Inc., which is based in Rolla but has a distributorship in Sedalia, is coordinating with Ozark Brewery and Distillery in Osage Beach to make hand sanitizer for first responders and others during the pandemic.
“Our company is a four-generation beer distributor started by my grandfather Herb Grellner in 1941,” Grellner General Manager Rodney Edwards said by email. “My parents Bob and JoAnn Edwards and Don and Velma (my mother’s sister) Renkemeyer own the company. My brother Robert and myself are the third generation and my son Logan Edwards is the fourth generation of our company.”
The company has four locations in Rolla, Sedalia, Camdenton and West Plains and employs 80 full-time people and 20 part-time people. Sedalia is the second-largest location employing 20 full-time staff and three part-time staff.
Edwards said it takes 33.5 barrels of beer to fill a 500-gallon tank which in turn will produce 22 gallons of sanitizer.
“The National Beer Wholesalers put in their newsletter back in mid-March when COVID-19 exploded that it was possible to use beer to distill into hand sanitizer,” he said by phone Tuesday morning. “And some distilleries in the country were beginning to do that.”
He added most of the businesses participating in the project are craft breweries that have both beer and distillery capabilities.
Edwards said his son Logan, who oversees Grellner’s Lake of the Ozarks operation, read the article and also overheard on a Lake radio station that a man with Ozark Brewery was buying sugar to make hand sanitizer.
“So, my son contacted him and said, ‘hey do you want to use beer, because we have all this keg beer in Rolla and Sedalia in our warehouses,’” Edwards said. “We probably have 2,000 barrels of different sizes in both of our locations and most of it’s just going to spoil and it’s going to have to be decanted.”
After the men agreed, Grellner shipped the first 33 barrels to Ozark Brewery and then on Monday shipped another 66.5 barrels to the distillery.
“So, they are producing another 45 gallons of hand sanitizer,” Edwards noted. “And next week we’re going to be shipping our barrels out of Sedalia for them to make another 40 to 50 gallons of hand sanitizer.
“So, what we’ve done is we’ve taken some of that hand sanitizer and shipped it to our Sedalia staff and they are using it,” he continued. “(And) Ozark Distillery is distributing to people that are in need.”
Edwards added Ozark Distillery has also been distributing hand sanitizer to first responders and hospitals in the Lake area.
“People in the greater Sedalia area, they can go to the (Ozark) brewery and for a donation they can get a bottle of hand sanitizer,” he said. “They need to check online for the brewery hours to see when they are open.”
Edwards added during this time of pandemic Grellner was faced with two problems: beer going to waste and a lack of hand sanitizer.
“This beer will eventually spoil,” he noted. “It’s going to have to be decanted. You can’t just dump it out on the ground due to EPA regulations. You can’t pour it down the drain because it would devastate the local sewer plants.
“So, this seems like a great solution,” he continued. “To take a negative and turn it into a positive for public health and safety. I really appreciate the partnership we have with Ozark Brewery.”
For more information on obtaining hand sanitizer, call Ozark Brewery and Distillery at 573-348-2449 or visit ozarkdistillery.com/ozark-brewery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.