Music-minded individuals in the community are coming together to present a program, “A Classical Christmas—Part II,” that will also feature a special Czech Christmas service.
Host for the event again this year is Anne Tempel, of Sedalia. The program will be hosted at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd., and freewill donations will go toward the Sedalia Warming Shelter.
The Sedalia Chorale will give a vocal music performance and also be involved with the Czech Christmas service, which will feature the music of Jakub Jan Ryba, a contemporary of Mozart.
“I thought what could I do that is just as good or better than last year?” Tempel said. “And, I came up with this Czech Christmas Mass.
“This Christmas Mass is performed every year in the Czech Republic,” she continued. “I thought since I lived in Prague for a while and studied music history there, I would like to try and do this here.”
She said the Sedalia Chorale has been “absolutely outstanding to work with” as they put in extra time and effort to learn the Czech language. The church service will be sung in Czech. There will be local operatic soloists involved and members from the Sedalia Symphony will be part of the orchestra.
The soprano will be Dr. Stella Roden, of the University of Central Missouri; alto will be Lucy Lemke Clark, of Sedalia; tenor, Christopher Fuelling, of Teatro Korazon musical theatre of Kansas City and Los Angeles; and bass Ryan Layton, of Marshall. Playing the organ will be David Schlomer, also of Marshall.
Tempel said the program will also feature an “early music group,” which will play music from early music history.
“From the Renaissance specifically, Renaissance Germany,” she added. “There will be a real harpsichord at this event … the instrument was made in London.”
Tempel said she plans to start a group, Sedalia Early Music Consort, and wanted to give the musicians a test run with the Christmas event.
The group will play music by Praetorius, a German composer from the Renaissance period.
“We’re going to open with his music,” Tempel said. “The excerpt is from his famous repertoire piece … ‘Dances with Terpsichore.’”
Performances will also feature the Wesley Bell Choir again this year.
“They always do ‘Carol of the Bells,’ it’s by popular request,” Tempel said. “But, this year they are going to be playing a comedic piece off of ‘Jingle Bells’ with some percussion. And, it should be amusing for the crowd.”
A brass quintet composed of Judge Robert Koffman, with the Sedalia Symphony, Jeremy Freeman, pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Dr. Gary Moege, of the University of Central Missouri, Stephen Broadbent, music teacher with Sedalia School District 200, and Dr. John Check, of the University of Central Missouri, will also perform.
Tempel said the Kansas City Chiefs Rumble Drumline will also present “Little Drummer Boy” with the Wesley Faithful Men.
The concert is free but a freewill donation will be accepted. Tempel said the donation will go toward the Sedalia Warming Shelter for the homeless.
“This hits home on a personal level,” Tempel noted. “I really want to support this, I work closely with Vicki Herrick. She’s on the committee for the Warming Shelter and she does a lot to ensure that people who need a place to stay have one.
“We are hoping to eventually create a place specifically created for that,” she continued. “(Herrick) said this could be you or me at any time, at any moment and it’s really important for the community, especially as we head into winter to provide a safe and warm place for people to go.”
