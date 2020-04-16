Custom made and decorated sugar cookies are bringing smiles along with a sweet note of positivity to the area during the coronavirus pandemic.
Rebekah Schenewark owns the Rebekah Schenewark Farmers Insurance Agency in Sedalia as well as The Farmhouse Cookie Co. Schenewark, of Lincoln, opened her cookie company in January 2019 and then opened the insurance company in the summer of 2019.
She said by phone Thursday, once she opened the insurance company her husband, Jason, and daughter Audrey began helping her make and deliver the custom sugar cookies. All was going well; then the COVID-19 virus changed American life.
Undaunted, Schenewark began conducting insurance services from home, but also decided to create a DIY cookie kit for those who were also stuck at home due to the pandemic. Her family stepped in to help with the project.
“My husband actually does all the baking,” she said. “He mixes the dough, rolls it out, cuts it out and bakes.
“My teenage daughter mixes all the royal icing from scratch, flavors it, and colors it and puts it in bags for me,” she continued. “Then I do the decorating.”
She added they are still creating custom cookie orders plus providing the kits.
“When people have been home all day, they have been looking for things to do,” she said. “So, we thought up the DIY kit and those have been really successful. Then we’re also going to be doing a paint-your-own-cookie kit.
“That will be our next project,” she added. “I’m also doing kits that people can buy for friends and have them delivered.”
Since the pandemic began, the family has produced 110 DIY cookie kits.
“Every kit has half a dozen baked cookies and then four bags of icing and some sprinkles,” Schenewark said.
The custom-made sugar cookies come in all shapes and sizes.
“We do all sorts of shapes, I have so many cookie cutters you wouldn’t believe it,” Schenewark said. “I have cookie cutters and stencils running out my ears.
“We also just added a 3D printer,” she continued. “So, now we can 3D print our own cookie cutters. So, if somebody has an idea that they want done and we don’t have a cutter for it, we can make it here at home.”
Schenewark’s cookies are becoming popular on The Farmhouse Cookie Co. Facebook page. The page already has 1,300 followers.
“People just find me on there and either leave comments on the cookies I’ve posted or if they have a custom order then they’ll send me a private message,” she explained.
The family offers porch pick up for those who live in the Lincoln area and Schenewark said they also make afternoon deliveries to the Sedalia area.
Those interested in The Farmhouse Cookie Co. kits or custom cookie orders may contact Schenewark at 573-823-0911 or by visiting facebook.com/TheFarmhouseCookieCo.
