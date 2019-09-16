The Sedalia City Council had a short meeting Monday evening, where they approved ordinances dealing with finances and public works issues.
The Council met Monday evening at 6:30 p.m. in city hall, where members approved ordinances for the Wine and Brews on the Avenue event and a lease for a greenhouse for the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department.
Council approved an ordinance temporarily closing half of West 5th Street from South Ohio Avenue to the first alley west of said intersection and waived the requirements of Section 4-3(A) of the Code of Ordinances and imposed other conditions during the third annual Wine and Brews on the Avenues event scheduled for Sept. 28.
Ward Three Councilman Bob Cross brought up some concerns stating the Police Departments only concern with last year’s event was there were reports of people leaving the stores at the event with open containers and volunteers were not correcting it.
Sedalia Downtown Development Inc. Executive Director Meg Liston spoke on these concerns. SDDI is in charge of putting on the event. Liston stated the event was a closed container event, except for the area in the ordinance which was to make it easier for the business to serve their beverages outside.
Liston also said they had spoken to the Police Department and would have an off-duty officer present during the event. This year they are additionally requiring participants to sign an agreement acknowledging the event is not an open container event when they sign in to the event. Listen also reiterated that the main purpose of the event was for beverage tasting.
“It is mainly a tasting only event, some of the participants can buy additional alcohol by the glass at this event but it is mainly for tasting to get around to all the locations within the time period,” Liston explained. “They can also take wine home in its original container for consumption later,”
Council also accepted an agreement between the city and Downing Sales and Service, Inc. for containers to be used at designated drop-off points within the city and for demolition projects and collection of glass for $66,628.
Cross asked if they had looked into buying aluminum containers instead of steel ones. Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey was in attendance and stated the containers were going to be used in part for demolitions and aluminum containers would not hold up for those.
Council then accepted an agreement lease between the Center for Human Services, Inc., a Missouri Corporation, and the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department for the leasing of property commonly described as the Bloomin’ Garden Greenhouse located at 1500 1/2 Ewing Drive in Sedalia.
“They (CHS) have a greenhouse that they no longer use so they have agreed to allow us to use that for Parks and Recreation. They are doing a lot of beautification projects so that will help them with that,” said Ward Four Councilwoman Megan Page. “The only cost to us is going to be operating costs for the greenhouse, insurance, and the upkeep.”
Council heard a financial update from City Administrator Kelvin Shaw. Sales taxes were up 3.4% year-to-date compared to the 2% the city budgeted. Use taxes were up 54% year-to-date although Shaw cautioned this would go down as the construction season starts coming to a close and said the city should “enjoy it while we can.”
A few taxes were down year-to-date; franchise & cigarette taxes were down 9.4%, transportation 1.9% and property taxes 7.3%. Overall, the city is almost $300,000 over where they were last year, according to Shaw.
Council also:
• Approved a records destruction request from the Finance Department.
• Accepted a lease between the Sedalia Regional Airport and R.A. Potts for 43 years.
• Accepted an agreement between the city and National Playground, LLC for non-playground scrap tire surfacing material for the Prairie Queen Trail for $55,016.
• Renewed liquor licenses.
• Held a closed session for legal advice, lease, sale or purchase of real estate, and personnel matters.
All council members were present at Monday’s meeting.
