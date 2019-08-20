The Sedalia City Council covered several issues Monday, ranging in topic from public works to public safety.
Council approved the installation of a four-way stop at the intersection of West 10th Street and Winchester Drive Monday evening. The public works department has been monitoring the intersection as development continues to increase and came to this decision, according to Fourth Ward Councilwoman Megan Page.
“As many of you all know 10th and Winchester has gotten more and more development over the years and (Public Works Director) Brenda (Ardrey) and her team have been monitoring that intersection to think of good options to keep the flow of traffic moving,” said Page.
“This ordinance is to put a four-way stop into effect on that intersection, but we will continue to look at long-term options to keep that traffic moving quickly as development continues in that area.”
Council also approved the establishment of a “No Parking Corner to Here” sign at the intersection of East 12th Street and South Marshall Avenue. According to Page, people have been parking in the intersection and causing visibility issues through the intersection which causes “safety concerns for motorists.”
Council amended section 64-37(c)(3) of the Code of Ordinances regarding side yard setbacks in District R-1 Single Family Residential.
“…It’s an adjustment from 6 feet to 5 feet. That’s going to make a lot of the smaller parcels of land more desirable for people to build on them,” said Second Ward Councilman Andrew Dawson.
They also approved an agreement between the city and Hettinger Excavating LLC for the 2010 Water System Improvements Phase 3 Project for $381,997.50.
“The bid is a little above the engineer’s original estimate. However, they reviewed it and decided that it was a reasonable bid for that project,” said Page.
In public safety, council accepted an agreement between the Sedalia Police Department and IDEMIA LLC and amended the budget for the purchase of a portable livescan device for fingerprints and mugshots.
“…That’s going to help streamline things on court days. They’re not going to have to take them across the hall and fingerprint them. It’s going to speed things up substantially,” said Dawson.
Council approved an ordinance removing the June 30, 2016, sunset provision on its existing one-half of 1% capital improvement sales tax and an ordinance imposing an increase sales tax at the rate of 1/8 of 1%.
The two issues were overwhelmingly approved by voters in the Aug. 6 special election and will be used to build the city’s community center. The vote saw an unprecedented 24.2% registered voter turnout with nearly 80% voting in favor of the two issues. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw took time at the end of the meeting to thank citizens for voting.
“I’d just like to reiterate that it was pleasing that the voters turned out in such high numbers for our special election,” he said. “It was, from what I understand, was record turnout for a special election and they made their voices heard, loud and clear…Just wanted to say thanks to the voters and thanks to all the people that went out.”
Council also:
• Accepted the Citizen’s Traffic Advisory Commission and Planning & Zoning Commission minutes.
• Approved an ordinance levying and providing for the collection of taxes for the year 2019 in Sedalia.
• Heard a financial update from Shaw.
• Approved an ordinance accepting a renewal plan with AT&T relating to phone lines and fax lines located in various areas of the city for $32 a month.
• Amended Section 5.4, Subsection I, of the city’s Personnel Regulations Manual to call-in pay.
• Accepted an agreement with StormWind Studios for an online training program for IT Department employees for $1,990.
• Amended the budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 regarding an educational stipend for $4,500 for two employees requesting reimbursement for college courses relating to their job duties.
• Approved waiving the requirements of Section 4-3(A) of the code of ordinances and imposing other conditions relating to the 18th annual Chez When Motorcycle Show & Barbecue Event from 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Aug. 24 in downtown Sedalia.
• Authorized the SPD to act as an agent for the city in the application process for the 2019 Edward Bryne Memorial Justice Assistance Local Grant (JAG) from the U.S. Bureau of Justice as well as authorizing an agreement between the city and the County of Pettis for distribution and use of any awarded funds.
• Accepted a quote between the city and ESRI LLC for a one-year contract extension for ESRI software used by the city’s GIS program for licensing, support and maintenance of said program for $2,222.
Second Ward Councilwoman Bonita Nash was absent.
The next council meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 3 instead of Monday, Sept. 2 due to the Labor Day holiday.
