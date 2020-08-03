The Sedalia City Council met Monday evening where they reviewed livestock codes per residences’ requests and approved several ordinances on city public works projects including the Katy Trail and rail spur.
City Administrator Kelvin Shaw presented the council with a review of the city’s livestock codes specifically relating to chickens and ducks after a couple of individuals asked the city to look into the codes.
“Essentially what they were asking for is if we could find any room to loosen those restrictions on chickens and ducks so the normal household, or the normal sized lot in our city could have a few,” Shaw explained.
Shaw said he reviewed the city codes and presented council with the codes relevant to the topic. Current city ordinances state residents cannot disturb neighbors. The habitat for animals has to be maintained, kept clean and free of odors for the neighbors. Another ordinance states the animal must be provided with food and water and have shelter. The animals also cannot be sold too young and cannot run at large. Another city code details the amount of space required.
“It basically says that you have to have 20,000 square feet of free space that’s not occupied by the building,” Shaw explained.
The setbacks also have to be 100 feet from the front lot line and 30 feet from each side, according to Shaw.
“This is coming to you (council) because we’ve had a couple of requests,” Shaw told council. “At this point I really wanted a discussion to see if council is open to us looking at different options to reduce that size or loosen them up.
“If so since this is Chapter 64 it will have to go through planning and zoning (committee) and come back to you…,” he continued. “If you’re (council) open to looking at the code then we’ll do that, if not we won’t.”
Mayor John Kehde went around and asked each council member for their opinion on the subject. Ward 4 Councilman Jeff Wimann said he thought the Planning and Zoning Committee should go over the codes and make a recommendation and the “city council can go from there.” The other council members agreed.
“I’d also like to look towards if there are any health issues that could spur from having livestock in your backyard,” commented Ward 1 Councilman Tom Oldham.
Leeman agreed with having a review but said he was against changing the ordinances citing a time when he first joined council where he worked on a residence which had chickens in a yard. Leeman stated individuals could smell the yard two houses away and it took a long time to fix the situation.
Council also called for a resolution of the city council authorizing the increase in revenue and expenditures in the budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 relating to the coronavirus grant fund received from the United States Department of Justice.
The Sedalia Police Department received a 2020 Department of Justice coronavirus grant to purchase items to help stop the spread of the virus. The department will be purchasing items which will be reimbursed including decontamination equipment, masks, coveralls, over boots, safety glasses, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies totaling $33,524.
A change order number between the city and S&A Equipment and Builders, LLC for the Katy Trail Extension Project at $17,232.95 was also approved to add some things to make the trail better, according to Ward 1 Councilman Jeff Leeman. Leeman also said funding was still available through the grant the city received for the project to cover the added items.
The new items added to the project included a wood fence for a barrier between the Katy Trail trailhead parking area to South Hancock Avenue. The other was to remove and replace the concrete approach at the Katy Depot trailhead parking area since the current one is broken and in need or repair.
Council then approved a quote between the city and Meyer Electric Co., Inc. for the wiring of 21 decorative lights and pull boxes for the Downtown Streetscape Phase IV Project at $36,677. In July, the city council had approved the purchase of the lights which will be owned by the city and paid via a meter service through Evergy.
Council also approved a change order between the city and Phillips Hardy, Inc. for the installation of a temporary access road for first responders’ use only in the Sedalia Rail Industrial Park for access to the Northeast side of the city when Saline Street is closed to through traffic for construction at $21,074.
“Saline Street is a major access point for emergency vehicles…” explained Leeman. “They’ve come up with a plan to create a temporary passage for public safety use only at times but it’s going to require a change order to make that happen.”
Council also:
• Awarded service awards to Street Department Equipment Operator II Christopher Mittenburg for 10 years of service, Police Department Officer Eric Resch for five years of service and Sanitation Department Equipment Operator II Nathan Bauer for five years of service.
• Approved a change order number two between the city and Rhad Baker Construction LLC for the Downtown Streetscape Phase IV Project for $16,025.71.
• Amended the budget for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 regarding the United States Department of Justice Coronavirus Grant Funds appropriation.
• Approved a quote between the city and Shi International Corp., for a one year renewal of VMare Essentials Plus Licensing and Support at $1,140.06.
• Renewed a liquor license.
• Held a closed door session for legal advice and the lease, sale or purchase of real estate.
• Ward 2 Councilman Andrew Dawson and Ward 4 Councilwoman Rhiannon Foster were absent.
