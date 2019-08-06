The Sedalia City Council heard several presentations during its Monday evening meeting from various city departments and committees.
Yes Yes for Sedalia Chairman Steve Bloess addressed the council and meeting attendees, giving one final push before Tuesday's election. Bloess reiterated the sales tax increase is one penny for every $8 and is the “smallest possible sales tax increase.”
Bloess then highlighted some of the positives a community center could bring. He said a community center could provide a free place to walk, a year-round aquatic center, a facility that is open seven days a week, a three-floor, multiple-use gym space, and community rooms.
Bloess also highlighted that a community center could increase tourism, improve overall community health, improve community relations, and provide a better community image. In his closing statements, Bloess asked Sedalians to be optimistic and encouraging in the future.
“We have to pass both issues on the ballot tomorrow, Aug. 6, so vote yes yes tomorrow...Vote yes yes for our youth, our seniors, your kids, our grandkids and yourself. Vote yes yes tomorrow to say thanks to Sue (Heckart),” he said.
“Vote yes yes tomorrow because you want this city to move forward not backwards. Vote yes yes because you believe our best day ever is in front of us. In summary, go out tomorrow and vote yes yes for Sedalia.”
Community Development Director John Simmons gave a presentation during a public hearing about the Workforce Development CDBG Grant Application for State Fair Community College. Simmons asked the council to fill out a questionnaire that rated the conditions on various areas of the city from public works infrastructure to the community health environment. They will be compiled and put into SFCC’s grant application.
“State Fair Community College is experiencing continuing growing demands for technical workforce training and proposes to build a new 35,500-square-foot technical training facility on its campus to house both its current welding and machine tool programs and increase its available capacity by 200% to deliver workforce training, increasing enrollment by a minimum of 120%” said Simmons.
The facility would provide expanded lab space and additional classrooms for welding machining, industrial maintenance, robotics, leadership and supervisory skills, among others, according to Simmons.
SFCC is applying for a state grant to help pay for the facility and have received large donations for it as well. The grant requires the city to partner with SFCC for the submission. The questionnaires council members filled out provided the state a “snapshot of current conditions” in the city and what the needs are. It helped show how the proposed SFCC facility could help answer those needs.
The council authorized the application for funding through the State of Missouri’s Community Development Block Grant Program on behalf of SFCC. It also accepted an agreement between the city and SFCC designating responsibilities by said parties relating to the grant.
The council also heard a presentation from Personnel Director John Rice on the possibility of transitioning the fire department's pension fund to the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System (LAGERS). The council approved the transition of the police pension fund to LAGERS in April. LAGERS is the retirement system used for a majority of the city’s employees.
Rice gave a presentation over the fire department’s current pension fund, the Firefighters’ Retirement System that has been in effect since 1946. He also explained LAGERS and how switching to it would be different. The current system has 40 members covered, 48 retirees and beneficiaries and three vested participants. He raised the question of whether they should only put new firefighters on it if they decide to transition or move everyone in the department.
Rice said when staff looked at the firefighters union and the firefighters retirement board, they felt the city would want to look into it to help with recruitment.
“We’re kind of looking for direction from the council about which way to go. If they are interested or not...Is this something that the city wants to look at and pursue about moving new firefighters into the system?” Rice asked.
The council decided it was something they needed to look into and get more data on. The members specified it would need to be looked at carefully with the firefighters and department.
Council also:
• Approved a records destruction from the Personnel Department.
• Accepted a master services agreement, Appendix A and Appendix B, with the U.S. National Bank Association by designating city signatories for Sedalia Water Department accounts at said bank.
• Designated authorized representatives for the city to initiate various transactions and execute documents with BOKF, N.A. relating to Series 2018 Certificates of Participation.
• Ratified and approved an agreement for mutual aid in fire and emergency services between the Sedalia Fire Department and the Whiteman Air Force Base 509th Bomb Wing.
• Accepted an agreement with Foley Equipment Co. for a maintenance plan for the Sedalia Police Headquarters emergency generator.
• Amended Ordinance No. 9940 relating to amending existing classification and job descriptions for the positions of Fire Inspector and Firefighter for the Sedalia Fire Department.
• Approved an agreement with Comcate Software Inc., a California Cooperation, for design and implementation of a community development and citizen portal for code enforcement and building inspections.
• Approved a resolution supporting an application by D. Kim Lingle and MBL Development Company, a Missouri Corporation, for Missouri Housing Development Commission funding for Deer Brook Villas Phase III.
• Approved a quote from Mission Communications LLC for software utilized by the Water Pollution Control Department SCADA system.
• Awarded a service award to Finance Department Accounting Technician Lisa Bell for 35 years of service.
