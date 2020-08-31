A Sedalia property will soon be surrounded and locked in by love.
Two weeks ago, Ron Garrison and his wife, Rachel Fletcher, began creating a Love Locks Fence on property they own at Seventh Street and Montgomery Avenue. The couple said the fence is for the whole community. Locks have already begun appearing on the fence, and the couple welcomes everyone to participate.
“You bring in a lock and lock it,” Garrison said. “And if it has a key, you throw away the key forever. It’s like a lock of love, it’s kind of like undying love for each other or if you’ve lost someone.”
Garrison and his wife own Just Get in Bounce Houses and a wedding entertainment business, D.J. Old School. He is also an ordained minister and often conducts weddings. The couple plan to transform the property into a community garden with flowers and fountains next spring.
The couple has owned the lot for 10 years and Fletcher said it was never pretty or outstanding; they decided to change it into something beautiful.
“We were driving home from a wedding one day and we just said, ‘you know, hey we can do that over there,’” Fletcher said. “‘It would be really nice for the neighborhood.’”
Fletcher said she wanted to create the fence because they have noticed the idea in other places.
“You can go to Paris and you can go to other countries and you can put your locks on the fence,” she explained. “But we just felt like Sedalia needed something like this, and we are a tourism city.
“Plus, we’re a growing town,” she continued. “So, we just thought it would be really neat to have something where people could come and do the love locks.”
Garrison said they haven’t really promoted the fence yet, but soon they will have electric and water services on the lot, which will help in creating the garden area.
“Ron gets super excited each time we come and see a new lock,” Fletcher said. “It’s been a trickle so far, but he’s always just tickled when he sees a new lock.”
Garrison said they often drive from their home to check on the lot and people will be pulled over looking at the locks.
He added if people want to get married at the property, he can marry them there.
“It’s just kind of a little love place for people,” he noted. “We do about 100 weddings a year and we see these locks all over because we travel everywhere. Sedalia didn’t have one …”
“And it’s growing,” Fletcher added. “There’s so much turmoil in our city right now, it’s just nice to do something nice and fun.
“We’re not really looking for anything out of it,” she continued. “Other than people to just enjoy it and just be happy about it. I think you can never go wrong when you try to do something to better (the community).”
For more information about the Love Locks Fence, call Garrison at 660-619-1792 or visit the Sedalia Love Locks – Montgomery Gardens Facebook page.
