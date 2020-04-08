It seems one thing the COVID-19 virus may not be able to stop is true love. While some engaged couples may have to postpone their dream weddings until social distancing is no longer a part of daily life, many are finding ways to marry even during difficult circumstances.
In February, the Democrat profiled Sean Hutchinson and Amber Wall as part of the Spring Bridal Guide. In the guide, the couple discussed their plans for their summer wedding.
Wall was quoted in the article, “When I was a little girl, I never planned for my dream wedding but I did imagine what my dream husband would be like – and I have definitely found that person in Sean.”
Hutchinson expressed the same sentiments about his fiancé. It has proven to be a blessing as the couple is now considering what changes they may have to make for their July 11 ceremony.
“We haven’t made any changes to the wedding as of right now since we don’t know what things will be like in July,” Hutchinson said via email. “No matter what happens, we still plan on having our ceremony on July 11.
“We hope to be able to share our big day with our extended family and friends as we originally planned, but know it’s a possibility we will only have a few people present under the current circumstances,” he continued. “Either way, we will still have a big reception to celebrate with all of our loved ones even if it has to be postponed to a later date.”
The couple is waiting to make any changes with their vendors. The couple commented they are “certain they will be understanding if we have to reschedule.”
Most vendors are working with their clients including Cassie Plummer, owner of Cassandra Marie Photography. Plummer began her business working part-time as a photographer in 2014. She has been working as a full-time photographer since 2017.
Plummer spoke of a ceremony she recently photographed that was originally scheduled for April 18.
“My bride and groom couldn’t reschedule because the groom deploys for over a year starting in May,” Plummer said via email. “They ended up having their wedding in their living room officiated by the bride’s dad, following the 10-person limit.
“It was one of the most beautiful wedding days I’ve ever witnessed,” she continued. “A bunch of the couple’s friends that couldn’t come due to the guest count limit drove by in a parade and honking their horns. It was so heartwarming.”
Plummer explained the couple’s original venue in Kansas City will not refund any of the money, telling the couple they could have postponed the wedding until the groom returns on leave. Plummer said the couple is taking legal action against the venue. She added most vendors are giving the couple credit or a partial refund in light of the circumstances.
“So far, I’ve only had two other weddings reschedule,” Plummer said. “I believe both couples are able to keep all of their vendors. I did get an inquiry yesterday for a couple that lost their wedding photographer because of a date switch.
“My regular session clients I had scheduled have all been so kind and understanding,” Plummer noted. “I’ve had some clients pay me in full for their future sessions because they want to support my small business. I feel so blessed.”
One difficulty some couples are facing is obtaining their marriage license.
“I made the decision to stop issuing marriage licenses temporarily to protect my staff from exposure to COVID-19,” Pettis County Recorder of Deeds Barbara Clevenger explained. “When the counties of Saline, Benton, Johnson and other surrounding counties stopped issuing marriage licenses I was overwhelmed with requests from couples wanting to set up appointments.”
According to Clevenger, Missouri Statue 451.040 states that both applicants must sign in the presence of the recorder or deputy recorder, which puts staff in possible exposure to COVID-19.
“When a marriage license application is issued there is no waiting period so the license can be used the same day but it must be used within 30 days,” Clevenger noted. “There is no urgency to make an application for a marriage license months in advance.”
Once the pandemic stabilizes Clevenger said her office will begin to take appointments for marriage license applications.
“There is an Affidavit of Absent Applicate that can be submitted if an applicant is unable to sign the marriage application in the presence of the recorder of deeds as a result of the applicant's incarceration, because the applicant has been called or ordered to active military duty, or if the applicant is disabled,” Clevenger explained.
After postponing their bridal shower and bachelor/bachelorette parties, Hutchinson and Walls remain hopeful for their wedding.
“Thankfully we weren't planning on taking our honeymoon until next December/January so hopefully we will still be able to go through with it,” Hutchinson explained. “We had already ordered our invitations/RSVP with the date on them so hopefully we won't have to change anything with that.
“The most difficult part of planning a wedding right now is the uncertainty of what things will be like in a few months,” he added. “We remain hopeful and take it day by day just like everyone else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.