Three injured in Pettis crash
Three individuals were injured in a crash at 5:03 p.m. Friday on U.S. Route 50.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Linda K. James, 66, of Sedalia, was driving north on Rissler Road when she attempted to turn left onto U.S. Route 50. Her vehicle traveled into the path of an eastbound vehicle on U.S. Route 50 driven by Arthur E. Thompson, 51, of Otterville. His vehicle struck James’ vehicle and slid off the left side of the road, coming to a rest on the roadway.
James and her passenger Michael L. James, 32, of Sedalia, both suffered minor injuries and were both taken to Bothwell Regional Medical Center by Pettis County Ambulance District. Thompson also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Two injured in Morgan crash
Two juveniles were injured in a crash at 6:45 p.m. Friday on Little Buffalo Road in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 15-year-old juvenile was driving northbound on Little Buffalo Road, 2.3 miles south of state Route T, and was distracted by occupants of the vehicle. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a fence and a tree.
The driver suffered serious injuries and another 15-year-old juvenile suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Mid-MO Emergency Medical Services.
One arrested in Johnson crash
A Warrensburg man was arrested and injured in a crash at 5:38 a.m. Sunday on state Route 13.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kennan D. Hill, 23, of Warrensburg, was driving north on state Route 13, 900 feet south of Northwest 700 Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. The vehicle then traveled down a ravine and struck an embankment.
Hill suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center by ambulance.
Hill was arrested later that day at 6:32 a.m. for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving and no seatbelt.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
