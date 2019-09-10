September is National Preparedness Month and local governments and organizations are encouraging citizens to make emergency plans in the case of a disaster.
Fall is the off-season for severe weather in Missouri, which makes it a good time for people to work on their emergency plans. The theme of National Preparedness Month is “Prepared, Not Scared,” according to Sedalia-Pettis County Emergency Management Agency Director Trisha Rooda.
There are several things people can do in order to prepare for a disaster. Rooda said making an emergency plan in advance is key.
“During an emergency, you’re not thinking clearly so this is a time to have that moment. Go over that plan with your whole family, extended family,” she said.
“If something happens in Sedalia this is what we’re going to do. Now is the time to get that extra stuff. If you have a plan, can you do something to make it better? Go over it with your kids.”
Rooda advises people keep copies of their personal identifications, immunization records, and extra medication. They should also be aware of what their insurance covers regarding disasters. One thing people don’t usually take into consideration is planning financially.
“Plan financially for a disaster and that can go for businesses or personally. It’s always good to have cash,” said Rooda. “If we lose electricity and stuff like that an ATM is not going to work. You might need cash to get your supplies in a time of need.”
Rooda advises families to have a meeting location in case of a disaster. Having a “to-go” bag for each family member is also important in case evacuation is necessary. This should include things like clothes, nonperishable food, water, tennis shoes, cash, lists of medications individuals are on, cellphone numbers, games for young children, batteries, and a radio.
“Get your kids involved, have them grab an old pillowcase and pick out a couple toys not battery operated, an extra pair of clothes, shoes, that’s their to-go bag and you can kind of make it fun…” said Rooda. “Have that open communication with your family for in the case of an emergency.”
People should also know where their nearest shelter is. The information can be found on the SPCEMA Facebook page, pinned at the top.
According to Vice President of Operation at the Humane Society of Missouri Debbie Hill, the No. 1 mistake she sees people make is not having a plan in place before the disaster. Those plans need to include family pets.
“Sometimes the saddest thing when people are coming back from disasters is, oh my gosh their house may be totally destroyed so they lost a lot of things…The worst thing that hits them is when they say, ‘I’m sorry your pet didn't make it,’” she said.
“That we know hits people sometimes the hardest, especially young members of the family and older members who have that special bond with the pets. It is a member of the family and we’ve seen them just recover so much faster when the family is brought together again…As long as your family is with you other things can be rebuilt.”
Pets also need “to-go” bags which should include things like collars, leashes, a crate, a blanket, toys, a photo of them, their medications, and pet food. If families head to a shelter, their pet will also have to go and will need their vaccination records to be allowed in. People should make arrangements with others in advance who would be willing to take in their animals in the case of a disaster or could get them out of a residence if they can’t be reached by the owner.
Hill stressed that if someone has to evacuate their home they need to take their animals with them.
“I can’t tell you the number of times we responded to an event that started off as, well we think you're only going to be out of your house for a couple of hours,” she said.
“Well by the fourth day now it’s panic time because you did not set your animal up to survive that long. Disasters are just that, they start small and then it gets compounded…If you’re leaving the home take your animals with you then you can help control what’s going to happen from that point forward.”
While there is not a lot of severe weather in the fall, Rooda advises people to be aware of farm vehicles in the road during harvest season and to think ahead.
“Now would be the time to prepare for winter,” she said. “Last winter was brutal so do you have stuff in your vehicle? If the roads are bad, what’s your plan?”
For more information, visit Facebook.com/SPCEMA or contact ema@pettiscomo.com or 660-827-4800. The EMA office is located in the basement of the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, 319 S. Lamine Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.