Members of Sedalia’s health and fitness community celebrated a new facility for CrossFit Sedalia on Saturday morning.
CrossFit Sedalia was established in 2014 and hosted classes inside Total Fitness Gym. Six years later, CrossFit Sedalia has its own facility behind Total Fitness, 1520 Devin Dr. Co-owner Katie Jobe said having their own facility was always the “end goal.” She and co-owner Nina Schmidt said hosting the grand opening Saturday was “surreal” and “a dream come true.”
The pair led more than two dozen participants in a Workout of the Day, known as the WOD, which consisted of a warmup and stretches followed by several different exercises that were executed over and over in a 20-minute period. After the WOD, Nikki Freeman, a yoga instructor at Total Fitness, taught the group a few yoga techniques to help them become more flexible, which she said would help their CrossFit workouts. The celebration ended with a barbecue.
“The true definition of CrossFit is constantly varied functional movements executed at a high intensity,” Jobe explained to the Democrat after the workout. “And intensity is relative. Your intensity might not be my intensity. The true goal of CrossFit is functional fitness. We are literally trying to keep people out of a nursing home when they get older. We want them to be able to stand if they sit down, we want them if they fall down to be able to have the strength to pick themselves back up.”
“Every movement that we do in CrossFit is relative to movements that you do in everyday life,” Schmidt added.
CrossFit may come across as difficult or for advanced athletes, but Jobe and Schmidt said each exercise can be modified to an individual’s fitness level. The movements have multiple options to allow everyone to be successful, as Jobe explained to the WOD participants. Jobe said CrossFit Sedalia has a mix of functional fitness participants and those who compete in CrossFit competitions.
To help newcomers, CrossFit Sedalia offers on ramp classes.
“We require every new person to take our on ramp class,” Jobe told the Democrat. “That class is to teach people the moves so they are safe and efficient in the movements and also to show them the modifications. It is scary when you see people doing the gymnastics moves. It can be very intimidating but it is universally scalable. Part of that is making sure they are comfortable with the scaling options.”
“We’ve had several people say they would never step foot in a CrossFit class if they didn’t do on ramp to see everything is modifiable,” Schmidt added.
Both Jobe and Schmidt said they were unsure about CrossFit at first, but began to enjoy it the more they participated.
Jobe became involved when her husband, Total Fitness Gym owner Travis Jobe, asked if she wanted to get certified as a CrossFit coach. She didn’t know much about the program, but she agreed.
“I absolutely fell in love with it,” she said. “We love it because it’s constantly changing and although the basic premise is functional fitness, those of us who like to compete we can also take it to a more competitive level. … If you find that competitive drive, it gives you a goal to work towards.”
Schmidt said when she was first introduced to CrossFit she wasn’t interested in it because she was focused on bodybuilding.
“I thought I was in the best shape of my life. Travis actually forced me into a class and I quickly realized I was not in as good of shape as I thought I was,” Schmidt recalled. “After that class, I told myself I never wanted to do it again but I found myself in class every single day after that because like Katie said, it’s constantly challenging, there’s always something to improve on. Six years down the road, there are still things I can improve on and that for me is motivating.”
Open gym times are 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Coach-led classes are offered at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 6 a.m., 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit crossfitsedalia.com.
