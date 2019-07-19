The Sedalia Trust Co. Building that has stood vacant for roughly 20 years will now be restored and put into use after it was purchased by a company this week.
City officials and citizens attended the announcement by Construction Solutions & Consulting (CSC) Group LLC late Friday morning in the lower level of the historic building, 100 W. 4th St.
“This is an exciting day for Sedalia and downtown...CSC is going to take over the reins and the ownership of this wonderful historic building in this part of Sedalia and so we couldn't be happier,” said Friends of the Sedalia Trust (FROST) member Aric Snyder.
The Trust Building, constructed in 1886, was damaged by fire in the late 1990s and then sustained years of water damage. FROST was founded in 2014 in an effort to save the building and has spent $490,000 to clear and stabilize it.
“There are more people to thank for this day than I’ll be able to remember or that I even know about. Volunteers who helped clean the building and save the building with nothing but love for this building…” said CSC Group President Brian Smith.
“This board, with no reimbursements at all, has put a lot of time in it. I know several of you have put personal money into this…We hope to make you proud that your investment and time and effort and things was not wasted.”
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the building was originally built for a banking and trust company. The upper levels contained offices and meeting areas, converting into residential spaces in later decades.
Smith said the company was in need of office space, but one of the main reasons he looked into the building seriously was because his son suggested it.
“Our company has had exponential growth the last four or five years. Which put us in a position of needing an office and having the ability to do something kind of really special for us and hopefully really special for the city of Sedalia,” said Smith in his remarks.
Historic buildings have been waiting decades for redevelopment in downtown Sedalia. Two land…
Smith said the company plans on using the fourth floor for its office space, find tenants for the second and third floor, and the first floor was “still kind of open.” They are thinking possibly having a small retail business in it.
They are planning on renovating the building while maintaining its historical significance. They plan to install a new electrical system, sprinkler system, and windows. They also want to replace the elevator to make it ADA compliant.
“Our plan is to renovate the building, keeping the flavor of the original architecture and design but bringing the building as much as possible, and we believe we can almost 100% bring it back to today's codes…” Smith told the media. “The limestone which is incredible, the roof system and the floor system, we will take everything back to that.”
Smith acknowledged the restoration of the building will be challenging since the company will have to work with various government agencies to do so.
“It is a very complex undertaking…with several government bodies that we have to weave through to get this project completed. It was complex to get here,” Smith said. “We’ve been talking with the board for a year and a half to get to this point. Just the actual work of putting this building back together is going to be complex and challenging.”
Smith told the media the decision to buy the building was not based on making a monetary gain. “I’m a small-town kid,” he said, saying they were looking for a way to give back to the community.
“There is no monetary reason that we have found to do this, really there isn’t. It just comes from a passion to be in this building or see this building saved or to do something that is giving back to the community,” Smith told the media.
After several years of work to preserve the Trust Co. Building, the Friends of the Sedalia T…
FROST member and Community Development Director John Simmons told the Democrat earlier in the week FROST and the city were excited about CSC Group’s decision to purchase the building.
“It’s really exciting to be working with Brian on this because he’s really taken a very business-like and very methodical approach to analyzing what he would do with the building…” Simmons said. “We worked with him for over a year now in getting to this point because he has been very careful with this process. I have every faith that he is going to make it a beacon in the middle of downtown.
“He knows what he is doing. He knows his building trades. He knows his costs. His intended uses of the building are exactly in line with what needs to happen there,” Simmons continued.
Smith said the goal to be in the building around Christmas 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.