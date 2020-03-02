Although it was the last day of February, spring-like temperatures and good weather greeted attendees at the 23rd annual Cupid’s Ball Saturday night.
The fundraiser hosted by the Women’s Service League of Sedalia saw record attendance this year. Co-chair Madeline Kempton said the annual father-daughter dance, hosted at Smith-Cotton High School, usually brings in around 400 to 420 participants. This year that number climbed by nearly 100.
“We sold more tickets than we may have ever sold,” Kempton said. “We’re almost to 500, our last count was at 490. So, this is the biggest year.”
Kempton said the setup this year was fun for all the WSL members. The theme “Once Upon a Dream” featured 1,100 balloons and lighted cotton clouds. Rosalin Howatt, known in Sedalia as the Balloon Lady, took care of arranging all the balloons for the event.
“She worked really, really hard yesterday and today on our little selfie station wall, and on our rainbow,” Kempton said.
Kempton noted the theme decision was a group effort with members Kelli Weymuth and Stephanie Spencer co-chairing the decorating for the ball.
Girls and their fathers were greeted with a large rainbow created with balloons and tables were decorated with dreamy tissue paper flowers, balloons and fluffy cotton clouds.
“It was a group effort,” Weymuth said of the decorating. “Then, it just kind of snowballed from there. As far as once we got the theme down, then we created different pictures of what we wanted the area to look like.
“We came up with the clouds,” she continued. “And we wanted it very whimsical and rainbowish.”
Spencer added they worked toward making the theme exciting for both the younger and older girls.
Fathers and daughters enjoyed the evening including Justin Peck, of Columbia who was waiting for his daughter Brynlee Peck, 6, to complete a craft before hitting the dance floor. Peck said it was their third time to attend the event and they always enjoy it.
“We like it, we haven’t been out on the dance floor yet but we will,” he said.
Ava Frame, 11, came with her father Jimmy Frame, of Sedalia. They were busy having a selfie made before dancing. Frame said they’d attended the ball four years ago.
“She loves it,” he noted. “It makes her excited, it’s time we can spend together. We fish and stuff like that, but it’s a time for her to get dressed up, and it’s like a prom before the prom and with the dad’s.”
Stella Brownfield, 8, and her father Jeremy Brownfield, of Sedalia, were having fun twirling on the dance floor. This was Stella’s second time attending with her father.
“The last time I took her she was 5,” he said. “She really enjoys it, she got so excited that she could dress up. She said all night long ‘I feel like such a princess.’
“And, we went to El Espolon and she was like ‘dad we are at a five-star restaurant,’” he continued smiling. “I love it. It makes her so happy.”
Robert Ballance was attending with his daughters Akyra Staten Ballance, 12, and Aziya Staten, 5. He said this was Akyra’s last ball and Aziya’s first. He added he feels privileged to bring them to the event.
“It means everything to me, because it means everything to them,” he said. “If they’re happy, I’m happy.”
He said he planned to take the girls to eat after the dance.
Mya Caston said it was her third time to attend the event with her father McCaloph Caston, of Sedalia.
“We think it’s fantastic,” her father said. “We enjoy coming out and having a good time.”
Besides dancing, Mya also enjoyed the craft area.
“It’s fun because of the activities we get to do out there,” Mya added.
Each year, money raised from Cupid’s Ball goes back into the local community. Funds provide help for therapy dogs at local elementary schools, the Summer ReFuel Food Program and scholarships for area youth.
