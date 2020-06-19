If a man is fortunate, there is an undeniable bond between a father and son. A lesson is taught, a memory is made that will go on to influence the child as they become an adult and reward the father in unmeasurable ways.
Sedalia physician Dr. William Woolery is a fortunate man. So is his son Dan Woolery, who is following in his father’s footsteps and will begin his medical practice in Sedalia in July.
“Since I can remember I hoped to become a physician,” Dan Woolery said via email from Columbia. “Growing up I would accompany my father to the hospital (Bothwell Regional Health Center) and it was always something I could see myself doing.”
According to William Woolery, his wife, Judy, always would say their son Dan would become a doctor someday, “and Judy is always right,” William said Thursday afternoon with a smile from his office in Sedalia.
“I am pleased that he was going to do medicine,” William said. “He grew up exactly like I did in a lot of respects everything was related to a ball — we were both centered on anything that had to do with sports – he was really, really good with that. Much better than I was.
“Dan was always a good athlete and a good student but I was pleased when he changed his focus to medicine,” he continued. “He became an even better student when he applied the sports lessons to life and medicine.”
William explained his son learned lessons of time management, being part of a team and working for others through his athletic endeavors. He noted he was especially proud when his son chose to specialize in pulmonary medicine, which is also William’s speciality, as many athletes who go into medicine turn to orthopedic surgery or sports medicine.
Caring for and helping others is one of the primary reasons Dan entered the medical field.
Dan went to medical school at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. He will complete his training in Pulmonary/Critical Care Medicine on June 30 at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
“I wanted to become a doctor because I wanted a career where I could help people,” Dan explained. “One thing I feel I learned from my father is to always treat everyone with respect and always do what is best for the patient.”
That may be one of the many memories the son learned at the hands of his father as William has spent his nearly 40-year career at Bothwell caring for all of his patients no matter their condition or station in life.
Taking care of people and solving problems is the best part of his job, according to William. He admitted he may not find a cure for all of his patients but he focuses on caring for his patients and helping to keep them going and providing a better quality of life.
Dan is a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. He attended the University of Missouri-Columbia for four years before attending St. Louis University for four years. He then attended Vanderbilt University for an additional five years, receiving his degree in internal medicine and pulmonary disease.
Dan agrees the best part of his work is when he is able to come up with a treatment plan that significantly improves a patient’s daily life.
“I am excited to work with the staff at Bothwell,” Dan said. “Bothwell has a number of outstanding physicians and nurses and I hope to continue to deliver high-quality care to the community of Sedalia. The last three months have been difficult in health care given all of the new challenges (COVID-19) but the staff at Bothwell have handled it well and I look forward to being a part of the team.”
It is something his father is looking forward to as well. William commented he has no plans in the immediate future to retire even though his wife would like to have him home more often.
“As we transition with Dan’s arrival I will still take care of the people I have always taken care of – some of that will slow but I will continue to do my best to take care of them,” William said. “He (Dan) will do that too. He came here because of the people. If he wanted to, he could have gone anywhere if he wanted to just make money. He came here to get to know the families and to stay.”
It is another lesson learned from his father.
“After watching my father practice medicine in Sedalia for almost 40 years I know that I have big shoes to fill,” Dan said. “I hope that my patients respect me half as much as his patients do him. II can achieve that I think I will be doing just fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.