Pandemic withstanding, a local food truck, David's Hot Dogs, is putting a smile on people’s faces “one sandwich at a time.”
Owners Randy and Janet David, of rural Sedalia, began with a hot dog cart 10 years ago. The push-cart morphed into a food truck six years later. The truck, located in the 4500 block of South Limit Avenue, now includes an assortment of sandwiches, burgers and fries.
Randy said by phone Friday afternoon he’s seeing more business since the pandemic hit Pettis County than before.
“I’m doing way better now than last winter,” he noted. “It’s simply because people don’t want to wait in line for two hours at McDonald’s. They can come down here and get it pretty quick.”
The food truck is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and Randy said customers can phone-in an order and then simply pick it up at the window.
“Like Pittsburgh Corning (Owens Corning Corp.) or Stanley Black & Decker, they’ll call in seven or eight orders for office people,” he explained.
Randy added the truck still serves hot dogs but also an assortment of menu items.
“The Philly cheesesteak is my big winner now,” he noted. “It’s just a regular Philly steak and cheese sandwich with green peppers and onions. I do have a Flaming Philly, that’s nacho cheese and jalapeno peppers.”
The truck also sells pork tenderloin fritter sandwiches, hamburgers, hot dogs, smoked sausages and nachos.
“And we do have what we call a Philly fries,” Randy said. “Which is basically like a Philly cheesesteak sandwich, but I just dump it over a boatload of French fries instead of putting it on a sandwich. We sell quite a few of those too.
“It’s not a big menu, just a basic menu,” he added. “But it’s stuff you can’t get anywhere else, for the most part.”
Randy, a former over-the-road truck driver, said with a laugh they began the business as a “retirement job.”
“I wanted to get out of truck driving,” he said. “After 35 years I was just kind of tired of it. I was just going to buy the little hot dog cart just to set up around town somewhere.
“Then that never did happen,” he continued. “We kept doing motorcycle rallies and fairs and festivals. We did the Moniteau County Fair over in California, Missouri, for nine years now. But we are trying to get away from the traveling part of it.”
Randy added ordering at the food truck is extremely simple.
“It’s pretty basic,” he said. “Come up to the window and holler ‘steak and cheese,’ and I’ll get you one pretty quick.”
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/davidshotdogs. For pre-orders, call 660-287-3753.
