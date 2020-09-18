Buying a first car can be an exciting experience for many first-time buyers, but there are some things buyers need to keep in mind when making their purchases.
While the age of first-time buyers can vary, many are younger individuals just starting out. One thing younger first-time buyers can run into when buying their first car is needing a cosigner.
“If they’re younger, sometimes they do need a cosigner because they typically have no credit,” said W-K Finance Manager Mandy Morris. “Credit is a very important thing now because that’s what drives your interest rate...
“Typically, if they’re younger, they probably don’t have a lot of credit,” Morris added. “If they’re by themselves and they don’t have anybody to cosign for them, typically a good down payment is what I would highly recommend.”
Morris said she recommends having a cosigner when the interest is high, which can help the younger buyer “get established.”
Bryant Motors Dealer Principal Kyle Herrick also said a cosigner is something many first-time buyers will need, which sometimes disappoints them. Herrick said financers like to see a lot of revolving credit, which many younger buyers have not built yet. He also said a person’s credit score is their “world” and advises young people to keep a close eye on it.
“They sometimes are a little disappointed that they can’t buy that first car on their own,” Herrick explained. “They may need mom or dad or grandpa to cosign with them, but it’s not a punch in the arm for them to say ‘shame on you.’ It’s just because they haven’t established enough credit...
“Once you establish that first experience with credit buying a vehicle and if you pay good, unless you do something really foolish like have a repossession, get into too much credit card debt that you don’t pay, have a bankruptcy, things like that,” he continued. “You should set yourself on a really good course for life to be fairly easy, and you ought to be able to borrow money if needed.”
New buyers should also be sure to purchase within their means and be realistic about what they can afford.
“Just staying within their means is what I would highly recommend,” Morris said. “That’s kind of where we help as finance professionals. Sometimes people come in and they want to have a lot more car than they can afford…
“My advice just would be, make sure you can figure out different options as far as payments, make sure that they have a little bit of a down payment coming into it, and just make sure they love it,” she later added.
Herrick recommended researching several aspects when considering a new car, including additional expenses besides car payments. This includes costs like maintenance, insurance, gas, and other operating expenses. Buyers should also know their take-home pay when considering how much they can afford to spend on a vehicle and its associated costs.
“We know today in most cases a male or female first-time driver going to purchase a vehicle, in most cases two-door cars are more expensive to insure than four-door cars,” he said. “Find that out, have some idea what you’re talking about...
“A car payment may be $270, $280, $300 a month, and their insurance is $100 a month,” he continued. “Well, they (buyers) didn’t factor that in, and all of a sudden, their cost of ownership has gone up considerably.”
According to Herrick, buyers should also pay attention to interest rates and incentives to help decrease the price of the vehicle and make it more affordable for monthly payments.
Herrick said the top four things he would advise buyers to look at when choosing which vehicle to purchase are reliability, mileage, safety and insurance prices.
“I would tell you for us today, that young person who let’s say has just graduated from college, you’re getting ready to hit the career world,” Herrick said. “We’d probably look at a Jeep Compass, a Jeep Cherokee.”
W-K, 3310 W. Broadway Blvd. in Sedalia, can be contacted at 660-826-8320 and found online at www.wkchevy.com. Bryant Motors, 2901 S. Limit Ave. can be reached at 660-826-2700 and found online at www.bryantmotors.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.