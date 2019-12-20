One injured in Henry County accident
A woman was injured in an accident at 8 a.m. Thursday on State Route 7.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jiitra Bartlett, 48, of Clinton, was traveling eastbound on State Route 7, west of Tightwad, when she slowed to make a turn. Her vehicle was then struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Breanna K. Smith, 19, of Clinton.
Smith suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
One injured in Johnson County crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:52 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Route 50.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Timothy E. Leasure, 46, of Texas, was driving eastbound on U.S. Route 50, west of State Route 13, when his vehicle slowed abruptly and began to slide. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a highway traffic sign post, and came to rest off the south side of the road.
Leasure suffered minor injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.