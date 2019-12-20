This list is a sampling of crime in Sedalia and the surrounding area. Information is taken from official police reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved in each case.
Sedalia Police Department
Arrests
Dec. 18
5:01 p.m.: Sedalia police were dispatched to the 800 block of East Sixth Street in reference to an assault. The victim had obvious physical injuries on their face. The suspect was later located and arrested. Alex C. Esser, 20, of the 800 block of East Sixth Street was arrested for felony third-degree assault.
Incidents
Dec. 19
10:54 a.m.: An officer was dispatched to the 800 block of Ruth Ann Drive for the report of a theft. The victim stated sometime overnight someone had taken $900 worth of painting and carpentry equipment. Photos were taken of the scene. There were no suspects at the time of the police report.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
12:04 a.m.: Deputies responded to the report of a non-injury motor vehicle accident in the area of Buckley Road, north of Wimer Road. Bryan Opfer, of La Monte, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, driving while suspended, failure to maintain right half of the roadway, and failure to register a vehicle with the Department of Revenue.
Missouri State Highway Patrol
Arrests
Dec. 19
9:06 p.m.: Timothy P. Miller, 34, of Blue Springs, was arrested in Pettis County for driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked.
Dec. 20
1:42 a.m.: Kevin W. Wright, 32, of Belton, was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.
