September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and a local organization is using its resources to help educate the community on the subject.
On Sept. 3, Sedalia Mayor John Kehde signed a Suicide Awareness/Prevention proclamation declaring Sept. 6-12 as Suicide Prevention Week in the City of Sedalia with board members of DeFeet in attendance. DeFeet is a local mental health awareness and suicide prevention organization that works throughout Pettis County.
While DeFeet was not able to host its annual 5K this month due to the pandemic, the organization is still offering a variety of mental health resources and educational opportunities such as free virtual mental health first aid community training. “Talk Saves Lives - Seniors” will be hosted Sept. 16 and focuses on the general scope of suicide, research on prevention, and common risk factors for suicide in older adults. Another upcoming training on Sept. 17 deals with suicide prevention and firearms.
“We’ve also started our Well Being group discussions and those are great for anybody that maybe is struggling with a mental illness,” explained DeFeet President Anne Townsend. “Maybe they have a family member that is struggling and they don’t know how to help or support them. It’s also ones for just coping with the aftermath of suicide, and that’s why I definitely got involved.”
Recognizing the signs of someone who is suicidal can be difficult, according to DeFeet Treasurer Katie Kirby, who is a licensed professional counselor.
“You might see mood swings, you might see going from depression to very cheerful. You might see a preoccupation with death,” Kirby said. “Definitely there’s going to be hopelessness there, self-loathing, self-hatred. They’re getting their affairs in order. They’re withdrawing from others, saying their goodbyes. They’re probably going to have some self-destructive behaviors... There’s a loss of interest. There’s that depression that goes on with that.”
Kirby recommends being direct and calm when approaching someone who may be suicidal. It should come from one or two people who the person trusts as large groups can make the person feel bombarded. Kirby also stressed never to guilt or shame the person or make them feel bad for feeling what they are feeling. Individuals should be direct, real and frank and never make jokes or be sarcastic.
“The best thing you do is be direct with that person and just flat out ask them, ‘Are you suicidal?’” Kirby explained. “‘Are you thinking about suicide?’ Not straying away from the topic because you need to be frank and you need to have a serious conversation with them but being calm at the same time. You want to encourage problem-solving and positive action. Then also helping seek out assistance, helping them seek out professional help at that point.”
While having these conversations can be difficult, they are necessary. Many individuals feel uncomfortable approaching someone about the topic and fear being wrong or embarrassing someone. Kirby said if a person in your life is showing subtle changes, going through something or seems off, it is best to reach out.
“If they just don’t seem their normal selves, just reach out and say, ‘Hey, I noticed there’s a change and I want to make sure you’re OK and let you know that we’re here for you,’” Kirby said. “I think it’s better to be wrong than not know. That would, at least I hope, show that person that this person cares about them. ‘If someone is reaching out and they think that I could be suicidal that person cares about me and they want to know that I am safe and that I am OK.”
To help encourage conversations on mental health, DeFeet raised money to have shirts made that say, “You okay today?” which are free for community members.
“We are going to try to get those distributed throughout the county with the understanding that when somebody is struggling, and they see somebody wearing the shirt that they'll feel like it’s OK to go up and talk with them and say, ‘Hey I'm not doing OK, I'm struggling,’” Townsend said.
“Sept. 25, we are going to do DeFeet Suicide Day,” she added. “So we’re going to ask everybody to wear their shirts that day. We’re hoping that with it being on a Friday, maybe people can dress down.”
DeFeet also offers other resources like prescription assistance for Pettis County residents, connecting individuals to community mental health resources and posting daily resources and encouragements on its Facebook page.
To learn more about DeFeet or get a free “You okay today” shirt, visit www.facebook.com/DefeetSuicide or www.defeet.org. If an individual is experiencing emotional distress or is in a suicide crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. Burrell Behavioral Health’s Crisis Hotline for central Missouri is 800-395-2132 for those having a mental health crisis or having thoughts of suicide.
