The Sedalia Democrat received 10 awards in the 2018 Better Newspaper Contest for work published in 2017.
The awards were presented Saturday in St. Louis at the Missouri Press Association convention. The Democrat competes in Class 2 Dailies with other newspapers with circulation between 5,001 and 15,000.
“I’m proud of the work our small community newsroom produces every day, and receiving awards like this are just a bonus,” Editor Nicole Cooke said. “I hope our readers are equally as proud of how our newspaper was able to compete with other quality publications across the state.”
The Democrat won two staff awards, including second place for Best Online Newspaper or Website.
The news staff also received second place for Best Local Business Coverage. Judges said the Democrat offered a “good variety of coverage” and had a “good handle on the facets of local business coverage.”
City reporter Nuria Martinez-Keel received second place in Best Coverage of Government for her coverage of recycling and trash changes in Sedalia.
“The topic was trash, but the reporting was solid,” judges wrote. “Made otherwise mundane bureaucratic happenings something meaningful for readers.”
Education reporter Hope Lecchi placed third in Best Story About Education for “Designing the future” about Introduction to Engineering Design classes at Smith-Cotton High School.
Cooke received third place in Best Breaking News Story for “PCAD official charged with forgery” for her initial coverage of former Pettis County Ambulance District Administrator Mike Gardner being charged with stealing and forgery.
Arts and Entertainment reporter Faith Bemiss placed third in Best Feature Story for “Giving back to one who gives all,” which featured multiple churches coming together to help the Rev. Jerry Jones.
“Community journalism at its finest,” judges wrote. “This puts an interesting story about interesting people in context of the trends that affect them. The story has justice, religion, redemption and a touching news hook. A great piece.”
Bemiss also received an honorable mention in Best News or Feature Obituary for “Courthouse mural artist painted with heart,” remembering the artistic legacy left behind by Barbara Campbell.
Bemiss received another honorable mention in Best Story About Rural Life or Agriculture for “Sunflowers brighten Burkhalter Farms.”
Sports Editor Alex Agueros also received an honorable mention in Best Sports Feature Photograph for his October photo of Eduardo Alonso celebrating a goal during Smith-Cotton’s Class 4, District 11 victory against Hickman High School.
“All the emotions captured in one frame,” judges wrote.
Columnist Bob Satnan received an honorable mention in Best Sports Photograph for his photo of Smith-Cotton’s Gauge Young running past a Marshall defender during an August 2017 football game.
“Good action photo of an important point in the game,” judges wrote. “The vertical horizontal defender and the jumping ball carrier make this a compelling image.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.