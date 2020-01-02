A former Sedalia School District 200 teacher has given a $5,000 donation to the Heckart Community Center.
Edith Donath taught music for more than 40 years in the Sedalia School District 200 and area schools. She has found a new way to give back to the community by donating $5,000 to the upcoming community center to help with starting costs.
“I wanted to donate because I wanted to see that building built…” Donath said. “I wanted to do something right away if I could. I want it built so they (citizens) can find out what a wonderful thing it will be for Sedalia. Warrensburg has had theirs for 23 years now and I got to see it built from the ground up.”
Donath is active in the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department. She met Sedalia Parks and Recreation Director Amy Epple when they were both working at the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation Department. They were both able to see the Warrensburg Community Center be built.
“I got to see the Warrensburg one built…” Donath said. “It’s (Heckart Community Center) going to be wonderful for seniors. It’s going to be wonderful for young kids. It’s going to be wonderful for all the ages, all ages. I’ve seen it happen up there (Warrensburg). I believe it could be even better up here.”
Donath has a lifelong passion for dancing and music. She and her husband taught dancing for several years. She has also played violin since age 5 and has played with the Sedalia Symphony for more than 80 years.
“She likes to keep people active, and moving and everything…” Epple said. “Dance and music are definitely her loves and passions in life. That kind of fits in recreation and she is one that just wants everyone to try new things and be active.”
While those are her passions, Donath said she believes there will be something for everyone at the Heckart Community Center.
“That’s what I liked about it no matter if it did raise a little bit on our taxes,” Donath said. “It only raised it just a little bit. I still think it’s worth every penny.”
Donath made the donation to help with the center’s initial costs. Epple said the donation would go into the general fund for the community center.
“I think it’s more of just a gift to kind of help us get started,” Epple said. “Like I said, bills are coming in and we’re working on stuff but we’re not receiving any of the tax until probably March…
“She said, ‘I want to give you this $5,000 so you guys will spend it towards the community center where it’s needed.’ The one thing she said to me was ‘I hope me giving $5,000, maybe there’s other people there that want to give so that other things can be done or just to help with costs.’”
Epple said the department isn’t soliciting donations but she will meet with anyone interesting in contributing to the project.
“She's (Donath) very excited about it and she knows the benefits of the community center,” said Epple. “She just wanted to be a part of it and give something...
“That’s the one thing I try to stress with people, people don’t have to feel like they have to give millions. There’s so many things that we can do. We can find it. For her, I asked if there was something she specifically wanted it to go to and she said, ‘No, I just want to help it get kicked off and get going.’”
Donath has also donated a drawing of early settlers in the United States square dancing to be hung in the center.
“To her that was important and she hopes that we’ll offer dance classes and stuff at the community center, which we will,” Epple explained.
Donath said she is excited about the Heckart Community Center and hopes to see it built, open, and enjoyed by the community like she did with the Warrensburg Community Center. She is especially confident the center will be a success with her friend Epple in charge of it.
“I think a great deal of Amy personally and I think she’s just going to do fantastically well,” Donath said. “With her in charge, we’re in good shape… I know she's going to work really hard on it. If she doesn’t, I’m going to come back and haunt her.”
