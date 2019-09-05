There’s a new set of wheels in the area and they will soon work in conjunction with a Donut Ride benefiting the Sedalia Senior Center.
Chris Franklin, founder of the Sedalia Area Gravel Association, a local bicycling group, is hosting a cycling event Sept. 14 with 100% of the proceeds going back to the Senior Center.
Franklin, a 1992 Smith-Cotton High School graduate, returned to Sedalia five years ago with his family. The wheels began to turn for him last year with an idea to take up riding again. He formed the cycling group on Facebook three months ago.
“I started it back in June,” he said. “I spent some time looking around to find active bicycle groups in town and I just didn’t really find any.”
He said he became involved with the Donut Ride by chance and was more than happy to help out. Senior Center Meals Coordinator Ann Kohen approached Ebby Norman, owner of Pro-Velo bicycle shop, about a cycling fundraiser. Norman referred her to Franklin.
“So, he called me up and asked if I’d have time to do that and I said, ‘sure,’” Franklin said.
Machele Thiefelder, the center’s coordinator and head cook, said the cycling fundraiser is one of several fundraisers they will have over the next year.
“We have a $96,000 fundraising goal, community gap, that we have to meet in order just to keep our programs going,” she explained. “It fluctuates year to year.”
She added so far 10 people are signed up for the event and they are hoping for more as the date for the ride draws nearer.
“It’s something that we hope once we start doing it, it will build each year,” she said. “We want to make this an annual thing.”
Kohen said the Donut Ride is a spin-off of the Tour de Donut, an annual bike race hosted in Illinois. Instead of having a race the event will be a fun ride with donut stations spaced out along the way. Thiefelder added they are looking for donations of donuts.
Franklin said the day of the ride, cyclists will meet at the Katy Trail entrance on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
“There’s two official routes,” he said. “One is just a short route out to Clover Dell Park and back. It’s about three miles round trip. It’s for people who aren’t big into riding bikes.
“Then, the longer ride, is going to be down to Windsor and back,” he continued. “It’s about 40 miles round trip.”
Franklin said he’s always enjoyed bicycling and has gotten back in the groove of cycling after a hiatus of several years.
“It’s a fun thing to do,” he noted. “And it’s good exercise. That’s the main thing that got me back into it. I got my bike out of the shed last summer and washed it off and posted a picture on Facebook. A friend of mine from out in Emporia, Kansas … he said, ‘hey come out and ride the Dirty Kanza with me.’”
Franklin took his friend up on the offer and rode 25 miles in May. He added the benefit ride is helpful to him because he plans to have more cycling events in the Sedalia area. The events will both be paid and free venues.
“The goal is to get people to ride together,” Franklin said. “It’s a lot easier to stay motivated when riding with someone else than riding by yourself.
“The other thing we want to do is promote bicycle riding in town,” he continued. “One thing I’m working on is every Sunday night at 6 p.m. we do the Sunday Fun Day Ride. And it’s just that ride from the fairgrounds out to Clover Dell Lake and back, it’s three miles.”
Franklin added all the rides with Sedalia Area Gravel Association are free except the Donut Ride fundraiser. Although, he does have plans for a 100-mile bicycle race with an entry fee for 2020.
“The Donut Ride is my first experience with trying to organize an event,” he said. “I felt it would be a good experience and, so far it has.
“I was talking to Ebby at the bike shop,” he continued. “That’s one of the things we want to build, is a bicycle-friendly community and get more people riding bikes. And have some events here and hopefully it will make a positive impact on Sedalia.”
Donut Ride volunteers will be available for sign-ups at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The ride will begin at 8 a.m. The first 30 people to sign up will receive a T-shirt. To participate, contact the Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave., at 660-826-0713 or Franklin at BikeSedalia@gmail.com or the Sedalia Area Gravel Association Facebook page. The prepaid fee is $25 and the cost the day of the event is $35.
