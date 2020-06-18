Downtown Sedalia is seeing a few business changes with the addition of Wildflower Beauty Co. and new outdoor seating at the Ivory Grille.
The Wildflower Beauty Co.
Brittney Coonce has been a stylist for about three years and CJ Judd has been a stylist for about five years. The pair decided to start their own business, The Wildflower Beauty Co., which opened earlier this month at 703 S. Ohio Ave., the former home of House of Vacuums.
“We just kind of wanted to provide specialized and a more intimate service,” Coonce said. “We wanted to be able to be more flexible not just for ourselves but for our clients. Family is important to us, their families and our families.”
The Wildflower name fits in with the shop’s natural vibe, with plants everywhere and calming colors on the walls and throughout the decor. Coonce said the name represents individualism.
“I wanted something that felt like you can be 100% authentically yourself,” Coonce said.
“And, she loves plants,” Judd added, gesturing to the many plants inside the shop.
The business strives to support other local businesses, such as using products from Queen B Naturals in Versailles for pedicures. Coonce said eventually Wildflower will promote another business at the shop once a week.
Wildflower offers haircuts for women, men and children plus hair color services, hair styling, waxing for eyebrows, lip or chin, and manicures and pedicures.
Judd said business has been booming since opening June 1, better than they had imagined.
Wildflower is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday. It is closed Sunday. For more information, call 660-851-2277 or find The Wildflower Beauty Co. on Facebook.
Ivory Grille
Ivory Grille, 317 S. Ohio Ave., is not new to downtown Sedalia, but there are some new offerings as it reopens this week.
The fine-dining restaurant located inside Hotel Bothwell has been closed since stay-at-home orders began during the coronavirus pandemic but found a way to stay connected to customers through delivery and curbside pickup. Customers could choose from a limited menu and a daily special. Chef Chris Paszkiewicz said the normal menu has returned, but to-go orders will continue to be offered.
Also new is an outdoor seating area on South Ohio Avenue outside the door to the Oak Room. Paszkiewicz said it was installed Wednesday, just in time for the reopening Thursday evening.
“We weren’t sure how long it (the pandemic) was going to be going on so we thought it was a way to add a little comfort,” he said. “... It’s a very good complement to the restaurant.”
Paszkiewicz said it will be open for customers as long as the weather permits.
Moving forward, the Oak Room and outdoor seating will open at 4:30 p.m. and Ivory Grille opens at 5 p.m.
Paszkiewicz has also “revamped” the menu and added some summer items, including housemade hummus with vegetables and pita, Cate’s Crab Dip which is broiled and topped with cheese and served with pita, a strawberry-watermelon salad, a Caprese salad, and southern-style shrimp and grits, among other offerings.
Another new feature will be cakes made by Southern Appetite, a local home bakery owned by Michael Shedd, of Sedalia, and Jennifer Smith, of Otterville. The pair is working on a storefront bakery in Sedalia.
“I’m a big fan of working as much with local as we can and Michael’s bakery, he’s working on it right now and it’s a good complement to downtown,” Paszkiewicz said. “I thought it would be a great partnership and it will get people familiar with his bakery.”
The restaurant and bar are still practicing social distancing, the kitchen staff is wearing masks, and cleaning has been enhanced. After months of being closed to the public, Paszkiewicz said he’s looking forward to being open again.
“I’m just excited for all the positive changes, hoping with all the other stuff opening up it’ll draw more people into downtown,” he said.
