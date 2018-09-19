Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of Dr. Eldenburg's name.
A well-known retired family physician, Dr. Donald O. Eldenburg, 87, died Saturday, Sept. 15 at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Eldenburg along with partners Dr. Thomas J. Hopkins, Dr. Donald C. Proctor, Dr. C. Gordon Stauffacher and Dr. David R. Edwards established Family Medicine Associates in Sedalia. Eldenburg, who began his career in Sedalia in 1964, continued to practice until his retirement in 2011. As both a surgeon and family practitioner, Eldenburg was well known throughout the community, delivering countless babies and caring for patients with his soft-spoken, gentle demeanor.
For many who knew Eldenburg while working with him or as a patient, his kindness is what set him apart.
“Dr. Eldenburg was my personal physician, colleague, and friend,” Cathy Teeter, R.N., commented. “He practiced general medicine from birth of babies to geriatrics from the ‘old school’ that I grew up with. He was a gentleman with a smile and comforting word for all.”
Eldenburg was born and raised on his family farm in Florence and the country manners taught by his parents the late Otto and Cora Eldenburg shaped his personality.
Faye Hunton, R.N., who has worked for 49 years at Bothwell, recalled Eldenburg’s professionalism while with his patients.
“He always made his rounds dressed in a suit and tie looking like a million,” Hunton said. “One day he came in to make hospital rounds and he smelled like a skunk.
“We asked him what had happened and he said he had a run in with a skunk and the skunk won,” she recalled. “It was so funny and out of character for him as he was always dressed up and had such a quiet manner.”
Karen Suroff, R.N., who worked at BRHC for 28 years, also remembers Eldenberg as a kind man with a big smile who took the time to listen to the nurses and get their perspective on matters.
“He enjoyed talking with the nurses and hearing what was going on in the hospital,” she said. “He had a huge practice and was always open to helping and listening to us as well.”
Eldenburg attended Loma Linda University where he received his degree in 1961. He later would serve as chief of staff of Bothwell Regional Health Center from 1985 to 1987.
His passion for caring for his patients and the medical profession was passed on to his three sons, Steven, Larry and Curtis Eldenburg, who followed in their father’s footsteps, each becoming doctors.
“Working with Dr. Eldenburg in pediatrics and the nursery at BRHC for 40 years, I remember him as a caring, compassionate physician that always took the time to listen,” Bonnie Killion, R.N., noted. “Patients and nurses loved him.”
According to his obituary, funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Burial will follow in Highland Sacred Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Bothwell Foundation in care of the funeral chapel.
