Dr. Evan Stout, a physician at Bothwell Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, has achieved board certification from the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery (ABOS).
ABOS is an independent, voluntary, nonprofit organization that reviews an orthopedic surgeon’s educational background and training. The organization tests a doctor’s core knowledge base, does a thorough review of their cases and overall practice, and ensures that they are meeting high and rigorous benchmarks for serving patients.
“Dr. Stout has been a tremendous addition to our orthopedics team in Sedalia,” said Bothwell CEO Lori Wightman. “He’s a rock star physician who has earned kudos from both his peers and patients. We’re extremely proud of his hard work to achieve ABOS certification, which demonstrates his attainment of high standards for education, knowledge, experience, and skills.”
Stout received his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston, Texas. He completed a residency in orthopedic surgery at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.
Following residency, he completed an orthopedic sports medicine fellowship at the Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic in Kansas City.
Stout joined Dr. Douglas Kiburz and Dr. Ryan Kelly Edwards at Bothwell Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in August 2017. The clinic provides comprehensive orthopedic care and treats conditions involving the hips, knees, arms and elbows, feet, ankles, hands, wrists, shoulders and lower back. The clinic also specializes in joint replacement, trauma and sports medicine, including arthroscopy.
“Dr. Stout has advanced training in sports medicine, and he treats adults, adolescents and pediatric patients for a variety of sports injuries,” Keith Morrow, Bothwell’s clinic operations vice president, said. “With fall sports starting, he is accepting new patients and can help student athletes stay healthy and reach their full potential.”
For more information about Dr. Stout and sports medicine, contact Bothwell Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at 660-826-5890.
Bothwell Regional Health Center is a regional health center serving west-central Missouri with state-of-the-art technology and comprehensive health and wellness services including primary care, specialty care and emergency care. For more information about Bothwell and its services, visit www.brhc.org or find us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.