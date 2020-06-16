After a 30-year hiatus, a local doctor of chiropractic has returned to Sedalia to take up practice at the former Backbone of Health office.
Dr. Rick Longie began practicing again in Sedalia Oct. 1 and purchased the business from Dr. Michael Perusich April 1. He is now seeing 400 patients a week at his office, renamed Longie Chiropractic, located on Thompson Boulevard. Longie, who had a downtown Sedalia practice until 1990, said he returned because he missed his hometown.
“I have two brothers who live here and cousins and aunts,” he noted. “And it just worked out that I was able to do that.”
Newly married, he and his wife, Raelene (Klingingsmith) Longie, a manager of Independence Center mall, will reside in Lee’s Summit.
Longie said his goal for the practice is to bring back traditional chiropractic services.
“Scientific, specific chiropractic care,” he added. “Without a lot of gadgets and gizmos. Just pure chiropractic care with quality service and quality care with efficiency and time, so patients don’t wait a long time to be seen. My motto has always been ‘I always have time for one more.’”
He said he doesn’t want patients to be booked out several weeks in advance before they see the doctor. He wants to make sure they are seen promptly.
Longie noted that chiropractic care is seen in a much better perspective than it was in the 1980s. Nowadays, medical doctors and chiropractors work together hand in hand. Longie shares the building with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Brian Ellefsen with Missouri Valley Sports Medicine and Orthopedics.
“The purpose of chiropractic is to work with the spine and the nervous system,” Longie explained. “When a spinal bone gets misaligned or out of position, it can irritate, inflame or pinch the nerve root and that nerve root has ramifications throughout.”
Longie said the upper back and lower neck affect the nerves that go to the heart and lungs.
He had a 12-year-old at his practice in Tennessee who collapsed with a severe asthma attack which caused their heart to stop. Emergency responders were able to perform CPR and took the child to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.
“They got the asthma attack under control,” Longie said. “She (the mother) brought him into the office that day for an exam and X-ray.”
The child was using an emergency inhaler five times a week and Longie said after his first “specific and scientific chiropractic adjustment” he hasn’t had an asthma attack since in more than a year.
Although many think adjustments only help the spine, it benefits many different parts of the body.
“No one should ever suffer with a headache of any kind,” Longie added. “Migraine, tension headaches, sinus headaches — headaches come from a misalignment typically in the neck.”
He added he had one patient who suffered with headaches for 17 years. After chiropractic adjustments, her headaches were gone in four visits. Another patient with headaches for eight years found relief in one visit.
“It’s when you apply a specific treatment to a specific cause — we look for causes,” he noted. “If we cover up symptoms with pain pills or drugs, we’re not addressing the cause of the problem.”
He added that years ago it was said that chiropractors said they could cure everything.
“We never said that,” he noted. “But your body can cure everything, and it has a better potential if it has no nerve interference.”
Longie is also the author of a book, “The Cure Lies Within,” available at his office.
Longie Chiropractic, 910 Thompson Blvd., is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. For more information call 660-829-2600 or visit www.longiechiropractic.com or facebook.com/longiechiropractic.
